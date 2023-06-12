It appears Justin Cooper’s bid for that elusive 250 Pro Motocross Championship will have to be a slow build, because he’s getting better each weekend, race by race. After a so-so start to the season at the opener, he went 2-2 last week at Hangtown, and then notched the first moto win of his season early at round three in Thunder Valley. He led moto two, also, and was set for a big fight with Hunter Lawrence, but he crashed in the ruts. Cooper has always been dangerous with a good start, but to win this crowd he needs to show he could win not just from the front, but also charge from the back. He did that, with a huge push in moto two that saw him rally from 13th to fourth, salvaging second overall with 1-4 scores.

The teammates spoke and joked about it all in the post-race press conference.

Here is a gentleman that has had a lot of success here, going back to 2018, your very first AMA pro moto win ever. Justin Cooper, you started off today just like you did back in ’18 with a win in the first moto. Then it looked like you did what you needed to do off the start of the second moto, and then had a little mishap there. Want to tell us how that went and how your recovery went for that moto?

Justin Cooper: Yeah, I just got a little bit sketchy over that roller. A little bit of a first lap kind of trying to push, trying to figure out some lines. Just got caught off guard and wasn’t able to save that one. It’s a bummer, for sure. I was in a good spot to battle for the win today. It’s tough when you go down in the first lap. You’ve got a lot of work ahead of you. You get pretty far back, so I tried to do my best to get up quick, but my levers pretty banged up. I don't know how. I felt like I didn’t go down that hard, but my bike was pretty bent up. It took me a few laps to get my controls back in order and I could start pushing forward.