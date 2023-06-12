It appears Justin Cooper’s bid for that elusive 250 Pro Motocross Championship will have to be a slow build, because he’s getting better each weekend, race by race. After a so-so start to the season at the opener, he went 2-2 last week at Hangtown, and then notched the first moto win of his season early at round three in Thunder Valley. He led moto two, also, and was set for a big fight with Hunter Lawrence, but he crashed in the ruts. Cooper has always been dangerous with a good start, but to win this crowd he needs to show he could win not just from the front, but also charge from the back. He did that, with a huge push in moto two that saw him rally from 13th to fourth, salvaging second overall with 1-4 scores.
The teammates spoke and joked about it all in the post-race press conference.
Justin Cooper
Here is a gentleman that has had a lot of success here, going back to 2018, your very first AMA pro moto win ever. Justin Cooper, you started off today just like you did back in ’18 with a win in the first moto. Then it looked like you did what you needed to do off the start of the second moto, and then had a little mishap there. Want to tell us how that went and how your recovery went for that moto?
Justin Cooper: Yeah, I just got a little bit sketchy over that roller. A little bit of a first lap kind of trying to push, trying to figure out some lines. Just got caught off guard and wasn’t able to save that one. It’s a bummer, for sure. I was in a good spot to battle for the win today. It’s tough when you go down in the first lap. You’ve got a lot of work ahead of you. You get pretty far back, so I tried to do my best to get up quick, but my levers pretty banged up. I don't know how. I felt like I didn’t go down that hard, but my bike was pretty bent up. It took me a few laps to get my controls back in order and I could start pushing forward.
By last count, I think you’ve raced six times here at this national and you have five podiums, and the only time you were not on the podium for fourth overall was last year, and you had 3-3 and still ended up fourth overall. So, this has to be one of your favorite tracks on the circuit. Is that a fair statement?
Yeah. The results kind of speak for themselves. I’m not really a big fan of this track, but I really do good here. So, I don't know what clicks with me here, but definitely felt probably the best I ever have here today. I got really good momentum and feeling with the bike. I’m excited to get another go next weekend.
So Justin, how about your thoughts on High Point Raceway? It’s been on the records since the ‘70s. It’s an iconic track. So, what’s your feeling about that track?
It’s unique. It’s a lot of off-camber and elevation. Pretty, I would say, small kind of track, just a lot going on in a little area. It’s good. I’ve always done good there. It’s definitely a good racetrack and I’m looking forward to it.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|5 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan Japan
|3 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID United States
|11 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
Levi Kitchen
Meanwhile, Cooper's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Levi Kitchen dominated the first moto here last year, so he was set up for some success. His first moto was okay, but he really dialed it in for the second moto, taking second behind Lawrence.
"In practice, the track was super wet and pretty sloppy, but as it dried out it got better and better," he said to our Steve Matthes. Then I almost crashed over the finish line and I kind of lost it after that, Jo and Hunter blew my doors off. Second moto, great start, opening laps were pretty good. I tried to stay with Hunter there, but I don't know when it was, I got into a group of lappers and I saw him go away. It was depressing but overall, definitely something to build on. I haven't been up here all year."
That put Kitchen third overall on the day with 5-2 scores, much better than the 9-8 overall finishes at the first two rounds.
After the race, Kitchen told Matthes that he's gained weight compared to last season, and then tried to race this year with the same suspension setup as 2022. He admits he's stubborn when it comes to bike changes, but after struggling at the first two rounds, he came in with a totally different setup for this race, and it was much better. Below is his presser recaps.
Levi, third overall. Your first moto win ever as a pro was here last year, and then you came back with a solid finish today to finish third on the podium. Tell us about your day and what your thoughts are on this track and racing at elevation and what preparation you might have done differently for coming up here at 6,000 feet.
Levi Kitchen: I don’t really do too much preparation for the elevation. You kind of have to just push through it. Obviously last year went well. I do gel with the track and I enjoy it, but I feel like this year kind of like what Hunter said. It was a little bit wet, especially in qualifying and even the first moto I didn’t really trust my ability as much. So I was a little bit off the pace. The second moto was much better. Obviously got a good start and tried to keep Hunter in my sights as best I could, but he’s riding great.
Speaking of country club, I know you like to golf, Levi. I think we just need to get at least a driving range mat out there and start driving some balls across the canyon. You play golf too, don’t you, Justin? I think you like to play too, right?
Justin Cooper: I’m not the best at it. [Laughs]
Levi: He likes to try. [Laughs]
Tell us about your experiences at High Point. You raced there just last year, right?
Yeah. My experience was my worst race of the year, so I don't know. I don’t really have much to say about High Point right now. I’ll get back to you after next weekend!