Watch: Thunder Valley National Moto Highlights & Results
June 12, 2023 11:10am | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the third round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Thunder Valley National was also the 20th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over Justin Cooper (1-4 on Yamaha) and Levi Kitchen (5-2 on Yamaha).
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Aaron Plessinger (4-2) and Cooper Webb (2-5 on KTM).
Check out the post-race videos for the Thunder Valley National.
Thunder Valley National
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
SMX Insider Post-Race - Hangtown Motocross Classic
Post-Race Press Conference
Overall Results
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|5 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan Japan
|3 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID United States
|11 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|4 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|2 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL United States
|3 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France France
|7 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|137
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|121
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|110
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|95
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|94
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|150
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|116
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|112
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|109
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|98