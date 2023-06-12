Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Watch: Thunder Valley National Moto Highlights & Results

June 12, 2023 11:10am | by:
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the third round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Thunder Valley National was also the 20th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). 

Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over Justin Cooper (1-4 on Yamaha) and Levi Kitchen (5-2 on Yamaha).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Aaron Plessinger (4-2) and Cooper Webb (2-5 on KTM). 

Check out the post-race videos for the Thunder Valley National.

Thunder Valley National

250 Class Highlights 

450 Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

SMX Insider Post-Race - Hangtown Motocross Classic 

Post-Race Press Conference

Overall Results

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

June 10, 2023
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter LawrenceLandsborough, Australia Australia Australia2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper Justin CooperCold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
3Levi Kitchen Levi KitchenWashougal, WA United States United States5 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda Jo ShimodaSuzuka, Japan Japan Japan3 - 8 Kawasaki KX250F
5Chance Hymas Chance HymasPocatello, ID United States United States11 - 3 Honda CRF250R
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

June 10, 2023
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett LawrenceLandsborough, Australia Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Aaron Plessinger Aaron PlessingerHamilton, OH United States United States4 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
3Cooper Webb Cooper WebbNewport, NC United States United States2 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
4Adam Cianciarulo Adam CianciaruloPort Orange, FL United States United States3 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
5Dylan Ferrandis Dylan FerrandisAvignon, France France France7 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia137
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States121
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States110
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan95
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States94
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia150
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France116
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States112
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States109
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States98
