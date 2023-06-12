Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the third round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Thunder Valley National was also the 20th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over Justin Cooper (1-4 on Yamaha) and Levi Kitchen (5-2 on Yamaha).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Aaron Plessinger (4-2) and Cooper Webb (2-5 on KTM).

Check out the post-race videos for the Thunder Valley National.

Thunder Valley National

250 Class Highlights