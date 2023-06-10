Main image & the following press release is from Yamaha:

Jago Geerts Returns to Action at MX2 Grand Prix of Germany

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2's Jago Geerts is set to return at the MX2 Grand Prix of Germany in Teutschenthal this weekend following the wrist injury sustained at the MXGP of France.

Geerts fractured his left wrist in qualifying at the MXGP of France on May 20th and underwent surgery on May 25th to strengthen the bone with screws and plates. After consulting with various medical teams and top wrist specialist Joris Duerinkx in Genk, Belgium, on June 8th, all have confirmed they are satisfied with the healing of the bone and are confident that Geerts is fit enough to return to racing.

Ahead of the German Grand Prix, Geerts underwent a mandatory medical examination by the FIM Doctor and has been declared safe to race.

Prior to his injury, Geerts had established a solid 48-point lead in the MX2 World Championship and was enjoying a strong start to his 2023 MX2 title charge. The 23-year-old Belgian celebrated six race wins, five podium finishes, and three Grand Prix wins aboard his YZ250FM. Despite missing the previous two Grand Prix rounds, the Belgian is still fourth in the championship standings, just 48 points down on the new leader Kay De Wolf.

