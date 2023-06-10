Prado (MXGP) & Van De Moosdijk (MX2) Claim Qualifying Races in Germany

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Prado wins his 6th RAM Qualifying Race while it is a first for Van De Moosdijk

Teutschenthal (Germany) — The Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany started the festivities today in Teutschenthal with the RAM Qualifying Races where Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado dominated the MXGP RAM Qualifying Race while in MX2 RAM Qualifying Race, the winner was Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijk.

The technical circuit of Talkessel did challenge the riders and made them use all their skills to get the best out of their bikes. The competition to get into the points was tough and the public came in number to witness amazing battles throughout both races and showed a lot of support.

Alongside the FIM Motocross World Championship races, the EMX250 and the EMX125 presented by FMF Racing had their first race in Germany with Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Andrea Bonacorsi and 737 Performers GASGAS’s Mathis Valin coming out victorious.

Following the RAM Qualifying Races, the winners of MXGP and MX2 RAM Qualifying Races were invited to the Paddock Show along with MXGP Red Plate holder Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado as well as special guests present for the greatest enjoyment of the fans with Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder, KTM Kosak Team’s Tom Koch and Maximilian Spies, KTM Sarholz Racing Team’s Henry Jacobi, Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Jeremy Van Horebeek.

MXGP

In MXGP, Jorge Prado had the fastest start and took the lead early on. As he got us used to see in RAM Qualifying Races, the Red Plate holder edged away quickly and managed to increase his lead to secure a 6th RAM Qualifying Race win.

Behind him in the 2nd place seemed to be promised to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer although the Swiss got caught on the very last lap by Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre who took the better off Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings on lap 6 to get to 3rd. Febvre looked so comfortable on this difficult track that he managed to make a move on Seewer in the very last lap and took the 2nd place. It was short-lived as Seewer stroke back to get back to 2nd while at the same time Febvre crashed. Seewer flew to the checkered flag in 2nd place.