Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Fox Raceway

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Fox Raceway

May 29, 2023 10:50am
by:

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about the Fox Raceway National AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener. We cover the Lawrence brothers to RJ Hampshire going RJ to Chase Sexton’s day, Weigandt being in the booth, Stew, the off-road guys, and more.

Listen to the Fox Raceway National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Get  20% off with our promo code, which you can check out OnXMaps.com.

