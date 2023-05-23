Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Full Schedule

2023 MXGP Schedule Update: Historic Maggiora Circuit Returns

May 23, 2023 10:20am | by:
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing would like to share an update to the 2023 racing Calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship. 

We regret to inform that the MXGP of Vietnam scheduled for the 16th and 17th of September has been cancelled while on the same date one of the most historic MX venues in the world, Maggiora, will be the hosting venue of the 16th round of the 2023 MXGP series which will be called MXGP of Italy. 

The old-school circuit of Maggiora has a rich history and has been the theatre of many spectacular races since its first event in 1966. Showing its importance in motocross, the magnificent Italian track hosted three Motocross of Nations including the legendary MXoN of 1986 with team USA achieving perfect scores. 

The circuit of Maggiora will continue to write motocross history. Online tickets pre-sales are already open with discounted prices by clicking HERE.

Further updates include the cancellation of the Motocross of European Nations scheduled on the 15th of October as effort will now be put towards next year to find the perfect venue to celebrate this great event.

* all times

2023 MXGP Schedule

