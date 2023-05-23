2023 MXGP Schedule Update: Historic Maggiora Circuit Returns

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing would like to share an update to the 2023 racing Calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

We regret to inform that the MXGP of Vietnam scheduled for the 16th and 17th of September has been cancelled while on the same date one of the most historic MX venues in the world, Maggiora, will be the hosting venue of the 16th round of the 2023 MXGP series which will be called MXGP of Italy.

The old-school circuit of Maggiora has a rich history and has been the theatre of many spectacular races since its first event in 1966. Showing its importance in motocross, the magnificent Italian track hosted three Motocross of Nations including the legendary MXoN of 1986 with team USA achieving perfect scores.

The circuit of Maggiora will continue to write motocross history. Online tickets pre-sales are already open with discounted prices by clicking HERE.

Further updates include the cancellation of the Motocross of European Nations scheduled on the 15th of October as effort will now be put towards next year to find the perfect venue to celebrate this great event.