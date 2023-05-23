Results Archive
Simon Langenfelder, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing Agree to New Deal

May 23, 2023 11:00am | by:
Simon Langenfelder, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing Agree to New Deal

The following press release is from GasGas:

Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing And Simon Langenfelder Agree To New Deal

Simon Langenfelder Confirms Future With GasGas Factory Racing.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing is excited to confirm that Simon Langenfelder has signed a new deal with the squad, which will ensure that he is able to "get on the gas" in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship and beyond.

Langenfelder has competed in GASGAS colors since the manufacturer debuted in the Grand Prix series and transferred to the elite Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing awning in the months prior to round one of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship. '516' won the Grand Prix of Great Britain and ended third in the championship standings that year.

Entering the current term with championship expectations, Langenfelder won his first race of the year at the Grand Prix of Trentino and won the most recent Grand Prix in Spain in a dominant fashion. The flamboyant star suffered an arm injury in the days following that triumph, unfortunately, and is sidelined for the time being. All involved are excited to see him back on an MC 250F and competing for victories in Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing colors for years to come.

Simon Langenfelder:

"I am super happy to stay with the GASGAS family! We are a great team and I am sure that if we keep on working and having fun, we can achieve great things together." 

Davide De Carli (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager):

"We are really happy to renew the contract with Simon. He is a hard working guy and has great potential! I am convinced that sooner or later the results will come. He has already shown good things, finishing third in the MX2 series in 2022. This year, he was unlucky in the first races but he implemented his potential and showed great speed at the MXGP of Spain with 1-1 results. We will continue in that direction upon his return from injury." 

Robert Jonas (Head of Motorsports, Off-Road):

“Simon Langenfelder has proven to be a phenomenal talent and has blossomed with support from the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing squad. We are very happy to secure his services and hope to race towards a world title with him."

