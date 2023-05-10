Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Dunlop Proving Grounds Facility

May 10, 2023 3:35pm | by: , &

Racer X test guru Kris Keefer recently headed to Alabama to check out the Dunlop Proving Grounds Test Facility. Tour the facility and see behind the scenes what Dunlop has been up to lately with developing new tire models as well as fine tuning their current lineup.

Keefer also catches up with former pro Jesse Wentland who is now the lead tester for Dunlop at the facility.

  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Dunlop Proving Grounds Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Jesse Wentland Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Jesse Wentland Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Dunlop Proving Grounds Spencer Owens
  • Jesse Wentland Spencer Owens
  • Jesse Wentland Spencer Owens
  • Dunlop Proving Grounds Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Dunlop Proving Grounds Spencer Owens
  • Dunlop Proving Grounds Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Dunlop Proving Grounds Spencer Owens

Host: Kris Keefer

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

