Don’t even try to draw parallels. There is nothing in history quite like this, as the top rider in the series stood right on the precipice of another title. He was leading the race. At his home race. Further, he didn’t even have to win. He could avoid taking any risks, as he had built a points lead through a masterclass of season-long management. Did you know there were races this year where Eli Tomac never took the fastest line through a rhythm lane, because he wanted to stay out of everyone else’s ruts and reduce the risk of a crash? He executed that on multiple occasions. In Oakland, he did that and actually won the race after Chase Sexton crashed.

There were nights when he wasn’t feeling it, and simply settled for a decent result instead of pushing. At one point he relinquished the red plate to Cooper Webb, but he never panicked. Last week, his points lead swelled when Cooper Webb crashed out of the series. Tomac spoke openly about just looking for podiums now, so he could wrap up the title safely.

Tomac did everything he could to reduce risk and stay healthy.

And yet, just like that, it’s over. Eli ruptured his Achilles tendon on a routine jump.