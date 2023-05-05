Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2023 Husqvarna TC 250 Garage Build

May 5, 2023 2:00pm | by: &

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Andy Jefferson

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

Andy Jefferson is the two-wheel media relations marketing manager for Husqvarna North America and he is an avid rider himself. Andy raced for many years and now has a job that a lot of us dream of. He gets to be around dirt bikes all day and even gets to build his own dream bikes from time to time so when I walked into the new Pierer Mobility building and looked at his unusual, yet beautiful looking neon yellow 2023 Husqvarna TC 250 I asked if we could do a Garage Build on his machine and he actually said yes. What is crazy to me is how little is done to this bike, but it looks totally different from the standard 2023 TC 250. I had no idea that Husqvarna offered as many accessories as they did until I did a deep dive. With the Wiseco Two-Stroke Championship at Glen Helen recently I thought this would be a fun Garage Build for all you two-stroke worshipers that have the new TC 250. The fuel injected TC 250 is all new this year and it makes for a perfect Garage Build.


Parts List:

Husqvarna Technical Accessories

Plastic Kit Electric Yellow, Factory Racing Brake Caliper, Split Triple Clamps, Wave Brake Discs, Front Disc Guard, Factory Racing Front and Rear Wheel

husqvarna-motorcycles.com

 

WP North America

6500 Fork Cartridge Kit, Trax Shock

wp-suspension.com

 

Guts Racing

Ribbed Seat Cover

gutsracing.com

 

Dunlop

MX33 Front 80-100-21 Tire @ 12.5 PSI

MX33 Rear 120/80-19 Tire @ 12.5 PSI

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

DeCal Works

Custom Graphic Kit

decalmx.com

 

Pro Circuit

Works Pipe, R304 Shorty Silencer

procircuit.com

 

Pro Taper

Husqvarna Stock Bend EVO Bars

protaper.com

The Bike

  • AL5_3387 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3398 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3405 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3411 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3420 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3423 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3426 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3432 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3433 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3435 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3439 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3445 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3448 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3457 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3459 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3466 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3469 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3475 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3478 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3483 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3498 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3502 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3510 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_3621 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4076 Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now