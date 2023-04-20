Chase Sexton claimed his third win of 2023 at Atlanta last weekend but there was plenty of other stuff going on behind him. Today we look at Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb both getting back starts, how Sexton passed Ken Roczen for the lead so quickly, and some fancy body movement from Justin Barcia in the whoops that helped him eventually pass Roczen as well.

We also look at Hunter Lawrence's wild ride early in the 250SX main event, how chewed up the whoops ended up getting, the incident that took Tom Vialle down, and more.

Film: Feld Motor Sports & Tom Journet

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here:

ON X OFFROAD APP