Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to discuss all that went on at the ATL, from speedway tracks to the Chase Sexton win and is Hunter Lawrence as good as Jett? We chat about Weege’s MotoGP trip as well and more.

Listen to the Atlanta Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

