MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

April 17, 2023 9:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 13 (of 17) — Atlanta Supercross — Atlanta Motor Speedway — Hampton, Georgia

Supercross

Atlanta - 250SX East Main Event

April 15, 2023
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 17:03.39311 Laps1:30.079 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jordon Smith 17:11.625+8.2321:30.189 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Haiden Deegan 17:17.972+14.5791:30.918 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda
17:21.644+18.2511:31.226 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Max Anstie 17:36.022+32.6291:32.694 Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
6Henry Miller 17:55.253+51.8601:34.826 Rochester, MN United States Honda CRF250R
7Chris Blose 17:55.797+52.4041:33.444 Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
8Talon Hawkins 18:03.205+59.8121:34.186 Temecula, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
9Cullin Park 18:14.405+1:11.0121:36.071 Clermont, FL United States Honda CRF250R
10Caden Braswell 18:21.139+1:17.7461:36.626 Shalimar, FL United States Honda CRF250R
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) claimed his 11th career 250SX main event win.
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) claimed his 11th career 250SX main event win.
The 2023 Atlanta Supercross 250SX main event podium: Hunter Lawrence (center, first overall), Jordon Smith (right, second), and Haiden Deegan (left, third).
The 2023 Atlanta Supercross 250SX main event podium: Hunter Lawrence (center, first overall), Jordon Smith (right, second), and Haiden Deegan (left, third).
Supercross

Atlanta - 450SX Main Event

April 15, 2023
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 22:46.74015 Laps1:28.244 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Justin Barcia 22:53.746+7.0061:28.631 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
3Ken Roczen 22:57.946+11.2061:29.200 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4Cooper Webb 23:04.668+17.9281:30.043 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Eli Tomac 23:07.145+20.4051:30.177 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
6Aaron Plessinger 23:21.054+34.3141:30.035 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Adam Cianciarulo 23:43.404+56.6641:30.857 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
8Dean Wilson 23:48.894+1:02.1541:32.486 Scotland United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
9Colt Nichols 23:50.260+1:03.5201:32.342 Muskogee, OK United States Honda CRF450R
10Justin Hill 24:02.150+1:15.4101:32.339 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
Chase Sexton (Honda) claimed his fourth career 450SX main event win, his third race win of the 2023 season.
Chase Sexton (Honda) claimed his fourth career 450SX main event win, his third race win of the 2023 season.
The 2023 Atlanta Supercross 450SX main event podium: Chase Sexton (center, first overall), Justin Barcia (left, second), and Ken Roczen (right, third).
The 2023 Atlanta Supercross 450SX main event podium: Chase Sexton (center, first overall), Justin Barcia (left, second), and Ken Roczen (right, third).

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia177
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States132
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom122
4Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States120
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States115
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States111
7Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States104
8Tom Vialle France84
9Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States81
10Coty Schock Dover, DE United States77
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States292
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States286
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States275
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States239
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany238
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States214
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States213
8Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States155
9Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States150
10Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States140
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia153
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States127
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States101
4Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States101
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil100
6Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States99
7Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States86
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States85
9Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada71
10Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States70
FIM Motocross world Championshio (mxgp)

Round 4 (of 19) — MXGP of Trentino

MXGP

MXGP of Trentino - MX2

April 16, 2023
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy2 - 2 KTM
2Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium3 - 3 KTM
3Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 7 Yamaha
4Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany9 - 1 GasGas
5Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands5 - 4 Husqvarna
6Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France4 - 5 Yamaha
7Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands6 - 6 Husqvarna
8Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium Belgium7 - 9 Husqvarna
9Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway11 - 8 Kawasaki
10Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia13 - 10 KTM
MXGP

MXGP of Trentino - MXGP

April 16, 2023
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain1 - 3 GasGas
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France2 - 2 Yamaha
3Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands9 - 1 KTM
4Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain3 - 7 Honda
5Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy4 - 10 GasGas
6Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands8 - 6 Yamaha
7Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France12 - 4 Kawasaki
8Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland7 - 11 Honda
9Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa6 - 12 Yamaha
10Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy5 - 15 KTM
Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium205
2Andrea Adamo Italy183
3Thibault Benistant France182
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands173
5Simon Laengenfelder Germany158
6Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands147
7Liam Everts Belgium140
8Kevin Horgmo Norway119
9Lucas Coenen Belgium102
10Jan Pancar Slovenia85
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain201
2Maxime Renaux France184
3Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands175
4Romain Febvre France166
5Ruben Fernandez Spain136
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa125
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands120
8Mattia Guadagnini Italy108
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland107
10Alberto Forato Italy98
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Round 5 (of 12) — Camp Coker Bullet GNCC — Moree's Sportsman's Preserve — Society Hill, South Carolina

GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - Overall Race

April 15, 2023
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Grant Baylor 03:04:01.479 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2Craig Delong 03:04:38.519 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
3Ben Kelley 03:07:02.718 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
4Ruy Barbosa 03:08:14.219 Chile Honda
5Jordan Ashburn 03:08:32.669 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
6Josh Strang 03:08:41.890 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
7Mason Semmens 03:09:28.698 Australia KTM
8Cody J Barnes 03:10:04.252 Sterling, IL United States Honda
9Ryder Lafferty 03:11:15.038 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
10Angus Riordan 03:11:27.738 Woodland, CA United States KTM
Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) became the fifth different overall winner in the first five GNCC rounds in 2023.
Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) became the fifth different overall winner in the first five GNCC rounds in 2023.
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC2 Pro Race

April 15, 2023
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ruy Barbosa 03:08:14.219 Chile Honda
2Mason Semmens 03:09:28.698 Australia KTM
3Cody J Barnes 03:10:04.252 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4Ryder Lafferty 03:11:15.038 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Angus Riordan 03:11:27.738 Woodland, CA United States KTM
6Jesse Ansley 03:13:48.850 Myakka City, FL United States KTM
7Michael Witkowski 03:14:55.179 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
8Evan Smith 03:17:19.860 Jefferson, GA United States Beta
9Jonathan Johnson 03:18:54.859 Landrum, SC United States Beta
10Liam Draper 03:24:53.331 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC3 Pro-Am Race

April 15, 2023
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Toby Cleveland 03:17:33.378 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
2Jhak Walker 03:21:26.178 Morrisonville, IL United States GasGas
3Zack Hayes 03:24:40.613 Sumter, SC United States KTM
4Dakoda Devore 03:27:42.699 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
5Jason Lipscomb 03:29:49.537 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
6Sawyer Carratura 03:03:55.548 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
7Van Gosselin 03:04:52.137 Pownal, VT United States KTM
8Jayce A Knopp 03:10:28.060 Mineral Wells, WV United States KTM
9Landon Lynn 03:16:11.049 KTM
10Jonathan Ecklund 03:34:17.499 Houtzdale, PA United States KTM
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - WXC Race

April 15, 2023
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:54:10.519 New Zealand Yamaha
2Rachel Gutish 01:55:02.974 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
3Korie Steede 01:55:50.559 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Prestin Raines 02:05:00.213 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
5Jamie Astudillo 02:08:59.932 Gilbertsville, PA United States KTM
6Kaitlyn Lindsey 02:10:34.938 Beaver Dam, KY United States Husqvarna
7Kayla Oneill 02:12:43.100 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
8Megan Barnes 02:25:56.590 Okeechobee, FL United States Husqvarna
9Elizabeth Perez 02:26:41.139 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States113
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States110
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States98
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States85
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States80
6Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States78
7Josh Strang Inverell Australia68
8Ruy Barbosa Chile58
9Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States54
10Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States50
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ruy Barbosa Chile111
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States99
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States96
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States95
5Mason Semmens Australia84
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand84
7Lyndon Snodgrass Australia83
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States69
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States61
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States56
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States134
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States112
3Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States101
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States97
5Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States79
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States77
7Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States77
8Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States46
9Landon Lynn 28
10Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States26
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand140
2Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States117
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States115
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States84
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada75
6Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States72
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States66
8Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States66
9Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States36
10Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States28
Other Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 5 (of 8)

Pro 1 (122cc – Open) Standings

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
