Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 13 (of 17) — Atlanta Supercross — Atlanta Motor Speedway — Hampton, Georgia
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|17:03.393
|11 Laps
|1:30.079
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jordon Smith
|17:11.625
|+8.232
|1:30.189
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|17:17.972
|+14.579
|1:30.918
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|17:21.644
|+18.251
|1:31.226
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Max Anstie
|17:36.022
|+32.629
|1:32.694
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Henry Miller
|17:55.253
|+51.860
|1:34.826
|Rochester, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Chris Blose
|17:55.797
|+52.404
|1:33.444
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Talon Hawkins
|18:03.205
|+59.812
|1:34.186
|Temecula, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|9
|Cullin Park
|18:14.405
|+1:11.012
|1:36.071
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Caden Braswell
|18:21.139
|+1:17.746
|1:36.626
|Shalimar, FL
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
Atlanta - 450SX Main EventApril 15, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|22:46.740
|15 Laps
|1:28.244
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Justin Barcia
|22:53.746
|+7.006
|1:28.631
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|22:57.946
|+11.206
|1:29.200
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|23:04.668
|+17.928
|1:30.043
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|23:07.145
|+20.405
|1:30.177
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|23:21.054
|+34.314
|1:30.035
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|23:43.404
|+56.664
|1:30.857
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|Dean Wilson
|23:48.894
|+1:02.154
|1:32.486
|Scotland
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Colt Nichols
|23:50.260
|+1:03.520
|1:32.342
|Muskogee, OK
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Justin Hill
|24:02.150
|+1:15.410
|1:32.339
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|177
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|132
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|122
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|120
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|115
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|111
|7
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|104
|8
|Tom Vialle
|84
|9
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|81
|10
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|77
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|292
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|286
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|275
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|238
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|214
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|213
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|155
|9
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|150
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|140
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|153
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|127
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|101
|4
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|100
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|99
|7
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|86
|8
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|85
|9
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|71
|10
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|70
FIM Motocross world Championshio (mxgp)
Round 4 (of 19) — MXGP of Trentino
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino - MX2April 16, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|2 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|3 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 7
|Yamaha
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|9 - 1
|GasGas
|5
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|7
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|6 - 6
|Husqvarna
|8
|Lucas Coenen
|Belgium
|7 - 9
|Husqvarna
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|11 - 8
|Kawasaki
|10
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|13 - 10
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino - MXGPApril 16, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 3
|GasGas
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|9 - 1
|KTM
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|3 - 7
|Honda
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|4 - 10
|GasGas
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|8 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Romain Febvre
|France
|12 - 4
|Kawasaki
|8
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|7 - 11
|Honda
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|6 - 12
|Yamaha
|10
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|5 - 15
|KTM
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|205
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|183
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|182
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|173
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|158
|6
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|147
|7
|Liam Everts
|140
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|119
|9
|Lucas Coenen
|102
|10
|Jan Pancar
|85
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|201
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|184
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|175
|4
|Romain Febvre
|166
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|136
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|125
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|120
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|108
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|107
|10
|Alberto Forato
|98
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Round 5 (of 12) — Camp Coker Bullet GNCC — Moree's Sportsman's Preserve — Society Hill, South Carolina
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Baylor
|03:04:01.479
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Craig Delong
|03:04:38.519
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Ben Kelley
|03:07:02.718
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:08:14.219
|Honda
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:08:32.669
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|6
|Josh Strang
|03:08:41.890
|Inverell
|Kawasaki
|7
|Mason Semmens
|03:09:28.698
|KTM
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|03:10:04.252
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:11:15.038
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|10
|Angus Riordan
|03:11:27.738
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:08:14.219
|Honda
|2
|Mason Semmens
|03:09:28.698
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|03:10:04.252
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:11:15.038
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:11:27.738
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|6
|Jesse Ansley
|03:13:48.850
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|03:14:55.179
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|8
|Evan Smith
|03:17:19.860
|Jefferson, GA
|Beta
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:18:54.859
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|10
|Liam Draper
|03:24:53.331
|Auckland
|Yamaha
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|03:17:33.378
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:21:26.178
|Morrisonville, IL
|GasGas
|3
|Zack Hayes
|03:24:40.613
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|4
|Dakoda Devore
|03:27:42.699
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:29:49.537
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|6
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:03:55.548
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|7
|Van Gosselin
|03:04:52.137
|Pownal, VT
|KTM
|8
|Jayce A Knopp
|03:10:28.060
|Mineral Wells, WV
|KTM
|9
|Landon Lynn
|03:16:11.049
|KTM
|10
|Jonathan Ecklund
|03:34:17.499
|Houtzdale, PA
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:54:10.519
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|01:55:02.974
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|3
|Korie Steede
|01:55:50.559
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Prestin Raines
|02:05:00.213
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|5
|Jamie Astudillo
|02:08:59.932
|Gilbertsville, PA
|KTM
|6
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|02:10:34.938
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Husqvarna
|7
|Kayla Oneill
|02:12:43.100
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|8
|Megan Barnes
|02:25:56.590
|Okeechobee, FL
|Husqvarna
|9
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:26:41.139
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|113
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|110
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|85
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|80
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|78
|7
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|68
|8
|Ruy Barbosa
|58
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|54
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|50
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|111
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|99
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|96
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|95
|5
|Mason Semmens
|84
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|84
|7
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|83
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|69
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|61
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|56
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|134
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|112
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|101
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|97
|5
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|79
|6
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|77
|7
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|77
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|9
|Landon Lynn
|28
|10
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|26
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|140
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|117
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|115
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|84
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|6
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|72
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|66
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|66
|9
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|36
|10
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|28
Other Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 5 (of 8)
Pro 1 (122cc – Open) Standings
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins