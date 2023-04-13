Eastbound we go, back to Atlanta Motor Speedway for round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. These speedway rounds are very unique. The tracks are faster, more open, and have long straightaways versus the tight back and forth we often see. Those long straightaways bring passing opportunities as there’s no reason for anyone to be following with that much runway. The open layout also gives the track builders infinite opportunity for creativity in how to construct the rhythm sections. Want more whoops? No problem. Want to build the biggest triples of the season? Say less. While I don’t love the loss of stadium spectacle, it’s hard to argue the upside that speedways bring to the tracks themselves.

The 2023 edition’s start is a bit different than we are used to. It runs parallel to the speedway but in the opposite direction as the speedway would utilize for a car race. The first corner bends into a long, 180-degree left and immediately into a rhythm section. It looks to be set up for an on-off, triple, and then up and over the finish line jump. Another double follows the finish line before bending left.

An over/under bridge tabletop is the only obstacle on this short straightaway before bending right onto what-would-be pit lane.

This straightaway should see a few different options, but I like how it’s set up for a 2-3-4 variation before jumping into a few small whoops. That option allows riders to stick to the inside in the prior corner and build speed as the section progresses.