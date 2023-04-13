Atlanta Supercross is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule

This weekend’s 13th round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. This weekend’s race will also be the seventh 250SX East Region race of the season and will be the second speedway race of the year after the eighth-round visit to Daytona International Speedway.

But you will want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as the Atlanta Supercross will race during the day. Also note that the race airs on NBC this weekend. Note, the Nashville Supercross (April 29) is also a day race—we will provide more information on that race when it comes close to that weekend.

What you need to know the most for Atlanta: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

Friday’s press day riding session has already been canceled due to expected rain but we will swing by the pits to check in with a handful of riders.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on NBC and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

Opening ceremonies will kick off the night program at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT and heat races begin just after 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. The 250SX main event will take place at 4:52 p.m. EDT/1:52 p.m. PDT and the 450SX main event will take place at 5:26 p.m. EDT/2:26 p.m. PDT.