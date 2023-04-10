Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Christian Craig had been consistent in his first full 450 season, but a crash early in the day in the whoops section during the Glendale Supercross has set back that campaign back. Craig crashed in the whoops during free practice, was attended to by the Alpinestars medical crew, and went to a local hospital.

"Rough day in AZ. Ended up going down early in first practice. Dislocated hip and dislocated elbow. Was able to get them both put back in at hospital. My elbow is also broke so will be getting surgery on that once the swelling goes down. Appreciate everyone that has reached out- including lots of the guys I race every weekend. And thanks to everyone who was at the hospital with me while @_paigecraig hopped on a flight as well as the mobile medical team for taking care of me. Unfortunately, this is part of the sport and I'll heal up to be ready asap"

Obviously, no timetable yet for Craig's return.