The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, April 15, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. This race will be the 13th round of the 2023 season and will be the sixth 250SX East Region event of the season.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Atlanta Supercross “night show” beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Sunday re-air of the Atlanta Supercross night show that will happen at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT.
The fifth round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action this weekend in Italy. The MXGP of Trentino will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
AtlantaSaturday, April 15
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
Camp Coker BulletSaturday, April 15
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of TrentinoSunday, April 16
2023 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|274
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|267
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|249
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|217
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|216
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|151
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|116
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|111
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|109
|5
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|104
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|92
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|85
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|69
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|64
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|83
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|81
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|78
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|75
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|74
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|104
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|87
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|83
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|81
|5
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|63
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|110
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|94
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|66
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|155
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|134
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|131
|4
|Romain Febvre
|129
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|101
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|159
|2
|Thibault Benistant
|139
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|136
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|131
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|112
Other Links
2023 Souvenir Program
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Atlanta Supercross
Atlanta Supercross Race Center
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|
Jo Shimoda
|New
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|50
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|57
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Center
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Trentino
FOLLOW
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
OTHER INFO
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Address: 1500 Tara Pl
Hampton, GA 30228
Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 pam. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Address: 1217 Moree Road
Society Hill, SC 29593
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
TICKETS
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Atlanta Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Get tickets to Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of Supercross Live
Check out the track preview Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers did with Josh Cartwright:
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Atlanta Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Atlanta, Georgia.
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, April 14, Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Society Hill, South Carolina.
Friday, April 14
- 9:00am: Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm: ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
- 12:00am
Saturday, April 15
- 6:00am: Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am: Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am: 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am: 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am: Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am: Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:05am: Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am: Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm: Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 7:00pm: Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm: ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
- 6:00pm – 7:30pm: Fishing Tournament
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm: Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am: Gates Close
Sunday, April 16
- 6:00am: Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am: Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am: Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am – 9:30am: Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm: Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm: Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm: Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)