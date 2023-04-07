Text: Kris Keefer

Build: David Martinez

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

Do you have that one riding buddy who has a bike that looks like it never gets ridden, even though he rides with you every weekend? I do, and his name is David Martinez. David is a fireman in Apple Valley, California, with a 2022 Honda CRF450RWE. He loves riding and has a red machine that always looks like it’s about to roll through tech inspection at A1. Even though we all give him crap, our respect—or envy—is always there. Dave agreed to let me take his red baby out for a day to get familiar with what he’s working with, and to test some new suspension parts that have become available for CRF450R owners.

Parts List:

XPR

Vortex ECU (custom mapping)

xprmotorsports.com

Akrapovic

Evolution Muffler System

akrapovic.com

REP Suspension

Fork Re-Valve/Re-Spring, Shock Re-Valve/Re-Spring, REP Linkage System

repsuspension.com

Renthal

Twinwall 996 Bend Handlebars, Half Waffle Soft Grips, Ultralight Rear Sprocket, Countershaft Sprocket

renthal.com

DID

ERT3520 120L Chain (cut to 13/49 gearing)

didchain.com

DeCal Works

Custom Paris/Bercy Roczen Replica Graphics

decalworks.com

Dunlop

120/80-19 MX33 Rear Tire

80/100-21 MX33 Front Tire

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Acerbis

Full Plastic Body Kit

acerbisusa.com

Hinson

Clutch Basket, Clutch Plates

hinsonracing.com

ETS

USMX18 Race Fuel

etsracingfuels.com

The Bike