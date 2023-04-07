After an off weekend, Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns tomorrow night. That is the good news. The bad news is that our man on the starting gate Phil Nicoletti, well, won’t be on the starting gate once again. While the 250SX West Region is back in action tomorrow night, Nicoletti is continuing to recover from a wrist injury he suffered in February.

But he will surely be watching from home. So, if you have questions about the race this weekend, you can get your questions answered if you just send an email to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phillip,

Totally enjoying this title battle between Tomac and Webb. Would have been cool to have a three-way battle but Sexton has lost some points for sure. Anyway, you did race for Canadian titles and good money up there, so you had to deal with some pressure. Can you describe what you think life might be like right now for Eli and Coop? Are they nervous every day and will they be for six more weekends?

Sal

Sal,

I don’t think I can really compare pressure. Haha. I wish I could, but I believe there are many different kind of pressure levels. I guess it is all relative though. But of course they feel pressure. I’d assume it’s an ungodly amount of pressure. But the pressure isn’t just on Saturday. It’s also Monday through Friday when they are practicing as well. Finding that fine line of risk vs reward when practicing. Trying to block out all the noise and making every day as less stressful and calm as possible. I know first-hand, Coop is all business on race day. But he always like to keep it light and joke and not think about riding or racing for a little while. Being able to disconnect on race day from reality is a big factor. Taking an hour to get some buddies together to bullshit after practice and talk to each other. I could only imagine how tiring the stress is. That’s the variable fans don’t realize. Stress is a killer. You have daily life stress that normal humans deal with, and then you have AMA Supercross championship pressure situation on top of that. Think your cortisol levels would be a bit high?