FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Don Richardson has had quite a life from designing the Full Floater suspension system, fighting Suzuki in court for his patent, working with F1 race teams, developing mountain bike tech to losing it all. On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Don sits down with me to talk about his interesting life, his book An Inventors Life, and Beltwhip.com, his newest invention.

Listen to the Richardson podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.



