Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Indianapolis Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

March 13, 2023 2:00pm | by:
Watch: Indianapolis Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the ninth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Indianapolis Supercross was the fifth 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the ninth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the Indianapolis Supercross.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Indianapolis Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX East Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - Indianapolis 2023

Main Event Results

Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX East Main Event

March 11, 2023
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 16:26.86421 Laps45.463 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Nate Thrasher 16:34.834+7.97045.867 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jordon Smith 16:42.152+15.28846.115 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jeremy Martin 16:49.082+22.21846.435 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Max Anstie 16:59.202+32.33847.564 Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Indianapolis - 450SX Main Event

March 11, 2023
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 21:15.16327 Laps46.188 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2Justin Barcia 21:15.902+.73945.532 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
3Cooper Webb 21:24.015+8.85245.839 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Aaron Plessinger 21:34.599+19.43646.317 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Jason Anderson 21:42.917+27.75446.620 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom103
3Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States93
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States92
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States90
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States202
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States201
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States189
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States166
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany164
Full Standings

