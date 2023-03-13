How to Recover Right With Jeremy McGrath and Arma Sport

We all know riding a dirtbike is physically demanding, requiring a ton of energy, endurance, and strength. Supercross has even been called the most physically-demanding sport in the world! After a long day at the track, it's important to give your body the proper nutrients it needs to recover and repair itself. Unfortunately, as a community, sometimes we neglect the importance of post-workout nutrition recovery, and how it can help you get back on the bike (or back into dadlife) day after day. Let’s talk about the importance of post-workout nutrition recovery and how you can use products like Arma Sport’s Reload to fight inflammation and promote healthy recovery.

Why is Post-Workout Nutrition Recovery Important?

When you ride at the track, work out in the gym, or go cross-training on your pushbike, your body is put under a tremendous amount of stress. This stress causes micro-tears in your muscles, leading to inflammation, soreness, and fatigue. To repair these micro-tears, rebuild muscle, and reduce inflammation, your body needs the proper nutrients. If you neglect post-workout nutrition recovery, your body may not be able to repair itself as efficiently, leading to prolonged soreness, muscle loss, and a longer recovery time. Not only that, your daily quality of life suffers. As we age and our bodies lose resilience, it’s even more important to pay attention to our nutrition and recovery routine.

So, how do we go about recovering right? We need a few things, but the biggest is a high-quality, quickly-absorbing complete protein mix, like Arma’s Reload, followed by a complete diet throughout the day. Whey isolate protein is one of the best options for immediate post-workout recovery when it’s most effective, as it can be rapidly digested, unlike a big hunk of steak, which can take several hours for your gut to break down. Protein is the key building block for muscle, and if you’re trying to make gains, or just keep the strength you’ve got, you absolutely have to be consuming it after workouts and throughout your day. If you’re working out and riding a lot, most experts suggest you should be consuming .8-1.1g of protein per pound of bodyweight per day. Reload can help get you there, with 25g of grassfed whey protein per serving.