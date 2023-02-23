The following press release is from AMA Pro Racing Communications:

AMA Pro Racing Names Gene Crouch as Chief Executive Officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – AMA Pro Racing announced today that its board of managers has named Gene Crouch as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Crouch, who has served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer since 2020, brings a wealth of multidisciplinary expertise and leadership capabilities gained from nearly two decades of motorsports experience.

“Gene has proven himself as an experienced and forward-looking leader,” said Mike Helton, Chairman of the AMA Pro Racing Board. “His knowledge of the motorcycle industry combined with his ability to balance all the stakeholders in AMA Pro will be important to the company’s future success.”

Crouch has played an instrumental role in shaping the direction of AMA Pro Racing since joining the company when it was founded in 2008. He’s spearheaded several critically important initiatives, including developing AMA Pro Racing’s industry-leading timing & scoring as well as the innovative FansChoice.tv livestreaming service. Crouch has also played a critical role in securing major sponsorship and media rights agreements for the series brands that are operated out of the company’s Daytona Beach headquarters, including Progressive American Flat Track and American Hillclimb.

As Chief Executive, Crouch will now provide strategic leadership for North America’s premier professional motorcycle racing organization. His primary directives include developing growth strategies for the company’s professional racing disciplines and fostering synergistic relationships with strategic partners and licensees, including the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), MX Sports Pro Racing and Feld Motor Sports.

“I’m deeply honored and grateful to the Board for the opportunity to lead this incredible organization,” said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “The motorcycle racing industry has entered an unprecedented era of cooperation and collaboration. I look forward to working closely with the Board and our strategic partners as we usher in the next chapter of growth for the sport.”

Crouch takes the baton as CEO from predecessor Michael Lock, who led the strategy to revitalize Progressive American Flat Track after taking the helm in 2016. Lock will now transition to the role of Executive Consultant for AMA Pro Racing where he will also support NASCAR and IMSA with special projects such as international racing strategies and NASCAR’s Garage 56 program for the 100th running of the 24 hours of Le Mans, scheduled for June 10-11 of this year.

Both Crouch and Lock will assume their new roles effective immediately.

Learn more about AMA Pro Racing at www.amaproracing.com.