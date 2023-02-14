The Moment: Anderson on Probation

It's hard to define what probation means going forward, but we can follow Barcia's season last year as a guide. Barcia found himself on the probation list last year, first for knocking down Justin Bogle in San Diego. That led to a three-point penalty and $3000 fine for his next incident, when he knocked Anderson down in Indianapolis. When Barcia hit Malcolm Stewart with a super-aggressive pass at the Salt Lake City finale, he was hit with a 10-point penalty.

For Anderson, who would hope to still get back into this title chase, the threat of losing points the next time he hits a rider is real.

As indicated, this is far from the first incident between Anderson and Barcia, and you only have to go back a few weeks ago to San Diego for more examples. There, Anderson knocked Barcia down in a heat race. Barcia, for sure, has dished out contact many times (see his 2022 list of transgressions above) but in Tampa, he was just an innocent victim. Anderson slid up high in a corner, leaving Barcia with nowhere to go but down. Anderson later passed Barcia as they came through traffic, Barcia did not retaliate.

Here is the incident from the 450 main in Tampa with Anderson and Barcia: