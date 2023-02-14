Some inventions, tools, and techniques have advanced the sport of motocross significantly since their inception. The Racer X staff explains some of those advancements in this feature, “Next Level,” and this month, we’re taking a look at the advent of fuel injection on motocross bikes, something that completely revolutionized the game of modern motocross.

Fuel injection first found its way into production on a mainstream motocross machine in 2008, when Suzuki made it part of the RM-Z 450. Yes, other, smaller brands tried it, like the Cannondale of the late 1990s, but Suzuki was the first to add EFI to a proven platform.

Some of you might be young enough that you’ve never even ridden a carbureted bike, but most of you probably have, and you’ll certainly remember some of the headaches involved with it, not the least of which was learning how to get a carburetor properly jetted. What part of the throttle range was underperforming? Which jet was associated with that range? Or maybe you needed to change the clip position, or swap out the needle for a different taper? What’s an accelerator pump? What’s a leak jet? How do you know if you should adjust richer or leaner? How do things like temperature and altitude affect jetting?

Even if you know the answers to all these questions and your bike is perfectly tuned, it still wasn’t going to be as precise as fuel injection. Carbs could only work so well, especially on four-strokes, so even the best factory teams and bike struggled with coughing and hesitation, which is very scary when jumping rhythm sections.

“With fuel injection you’re basically letting electronics do the jetting for you,” the legendary factory wrench Mike Gosselaar told us when we spoke to him for this piece. “It’s supplying the fuel into the engine without disturbing it. There are a lot of bumps in motocross, and if you have a carburetor with fuel in the bottom of it, in a float bowl, stuff is bouncing around in there. It’s never super consistent. Fuel injection pressurizes everything and puts the exact amount of fuel into the combustion chamber that’s required to make it perfect. Everything is metered by a computer. You’re not covering a wide range of throttle position with a jet. The computer knows exactly what the throttle position is, what the engine temperature is, what the air pressure is, and it knows exactly how much fuel to put in. A good rider feels so much more connected.”