Last week you finished fourth in Houston, and you said you were hungry to get that podium. So, what do you feel that you figured out last week that kind of helped you bring that success here to Tampa?

I just did my motos this week, really. I think if it wasn’t for that red flag last week, it might have been a little bit of a different story. I think me and Eli had a really good pace going there. We weren’t too far ahead of everybody else, but we were working on it. We had good speed in the whoops. I just had a good flow at Houston. So, if it wasn’t for the red flag, I think I could have maybe landed up here a little bit earlier. But I just did my motos and had a good time this week.

This is the second week we’ve seen sand in the supercross track being one of the major contributing factors. What’s your thoughts on having sand in supercross tracks?

I really don’t like it. You could probably see that today. I didn’t like it.

Chase Sexton answered as well: I went and walked through it after the main event, and this one especially was so deep. I felt like a C rider. Especially when you started to slow down, it was so hard to stay balanced when you’re hitting that deep sand. The beginning was easier, it was just towards the end.

Aaron: Yeah, when you let off the gas, it sucked you down like right now.

Cooper Webb: And you got supercross settings, so that doesn’t make it fun.