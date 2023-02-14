At the Houston round of Monster Energy Supercross, Aaron Plessinger showed flashes of brilliance, showing Eli Tomac a wheel while battling for the lead. He ultimately ended the night in fourth place just off the podium, lamenting that he just didn't ride the same after a red flag led to a staggered restart.
Plessinger came into the Tampa round ready to prove his performance the week before was not just a fluke. He put in a solid ride, landing him on the podium behind Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton. Here's what the seemingly ever-happy Red Bull KTM rider had to say after the race.
Aaron, tell us what this means for you moving forward. It was a great night for you.
Last week you finished fourth in Houston, and you said you were hungry to get that podium. So, what do you feel that you figured out last week that kind of helped you bring that success here to Tampa?
This is the second week we’ve seen sand in the supercross track being one of the major contributing factors. What’s your thoughts on having sand in supercross tracks?
Chase Sexton answered as well: I went and walked through it after the main event, and this one especially was so deep. I felt like a C rider. Especially when you started to slow down, it was so hard to stay balanced when you’re hitting that deep sand. The beginning was easier, it was just towards the end.
Aaron: Yeah, when you let off the gas, it sucked you down like right now.
Cooper Webb: And you got supercross settings, so that doesn’t make it fun.
Aaron, you seem to be getting better every single week. You mentioned confidence. Is it that? Is it conditioning? Or you got something else going on under your hat there?