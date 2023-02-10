Anderson Owns the Drama (Jason Weigandt)

Analyzing Jason Anderson’s 2022 supercross season, mistakes ended up costing him massive points and a shot at stopping Eli Tomac. Unfortunately, Anderson lives on both sides of the double-edged sword, he wants it badly, but sometimes that leads to crashes and rough-riding run ins with other riders. Could he change that for 2023? So far, no. He’s already had a few dustups and crashes early this year.

I like that Anderson never hides from this. He admits he hits too many riders while trying to make passes, and that’s why he got so mad at Justin Barcia at San Diego. If you’re gonna dish it out, don’t complain when it comes back to you.

In Houston’s post-race press conference, DMXS Radio’s David Izer asked Anderson about these entanglements. As usual, Anderson didn’t shy away.

“Yes, it’s on me for getting caught up in the BS I get caught up in,” Anderson said. “That’s something I have to take responsibility for. I really just want to do my best, try to grow and avoid that. I’m going to try my best and change that aspect of me.”

That seems so easy to do from the outside but remember a double-edged sword cuts both ways. At Anaheim 2, Anderson angled his front wheel perfectly to avoid contact in a corner with Cooper Webb, and Webb went down while Anderson kept going. Sometimes, Anderson’s aggression nets gains. The tough part is riding that fine line. Yeah, he can try to back it down, but that’s not easy to do when that last .01 percent could be the difference between winning and losing. Plus, Anderson has been just off the pace of Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac recently, so going mild probably isn’t the ideal answer. So, he’s searching for that last step.

“Yeah, we started off the season with a different shock and I believe there’s a lot of benefits to the shock, but me personally I think for my riding and racing, I’m better with the old shock,” Anderson said, likely referencing removing the Showa BRFC shock and going back to last year’s item. “The benefits of that other setup, I really, really think it can be good, but that’s for another day. I think for the rest of the season where we’re at we need to make little improvements here and there. I kind of lost myself with that in those first couple of rounds but we’re making gains. I know I got second last week and third this week, but realistically it’s still improving. Lot of racing left, and we just need to keep striving.”