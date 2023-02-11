Proof of Concept

Two-time MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle was good in his supercross debut last week in Houston. Like, really good. Yeah, he crashed and saw his race unravel somewhat and eventually finished seventh, but he led the very first two laps of his very first supercross and stayed in podium position despite heavy pressure until close to the end of the race! He’s a world champion, so you know he knows how to deal with adversity. Will he avoid the mistakes from Houston now that he has a race under his belt? -Aaron Hansel

Mr. Smith

Nobody really knew what to think of Jordon Smith coming into 2023. Yeah, he’s fast and on an awesome bike, but it’s been quite a while since he’s raced. He’s also known for falling victim to costly mistakes. Well, he did make a mistake in the sand section in Houston, but to be fair, plenty of guys went down there. More importantly, he kept his composure and didn’t go nuts trying to make the time back up. And when the checkers flew, he’d worked back up into third, which is pretty impressive. “I’ll be honest, end of 2017, 2018, 2019, I wouldn’t have been happy with a third or nervous about being in third, but tonight the last couple of laps, I’m not going to lie, I was nervous,” said Smith. “To be back on the podium is huge, and now that we’ve got that, we can focus on getting that win.” How much stronger is he going to be now that he’s got his sea legs back underneath him? -Hansel