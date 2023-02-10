Tampa was not on the ’91 schedule. However, St. Petersburg, just across the bay from Tampa, was. It’s Suncoast Dome hosted the SX in ’91 and ’92 and saw what may very well have been Jean-Michel Bayle’s last great SX rides. Bayle won in ’91 over Honda teammate Jeff Stanton while Ohio’s Jeromy Buehl got another win for the PEAK/Pro Circuit Honda team. And then already seemingly focused on his move to road racing, JMB got mad or something at St. Pete and hit the afterburners towards the end of the race, passing Stanton, Bradshaw and Guy Cooper in the course of two straights. His fourth-to-first effort in a fraction of a full lap was mind-boggling. (And the 125cc class winner was Swink again, though now on a Suzuki.)

In ’93, Orlando was back as the opener, and Kawasaki teammates LaRocco and Kiedrowski went 1-2. In the 125 class, Suzuki’s Ezra Lusk won for the very first time, topping Honda’s Doug Henry.

The ’94 race was remembered not for anything that happened in the main event, but rather during practice and, later on, the 250 heat race. Those are the times that defending AMA Supercross Champion Jeremy McGrath showed off his new signature trick that he called the Nac-Nac. But when he went to do it on the last lap of the 250 main, he realized that Kawasaki’s Mike LaRocco was right on his rear fender. The future King of Supercross passed on doing it again, wisely choosing to focus on just winning the race instead.

McGrath had been perfect to start the ’94 season, winning the first four rounds. But then he had a bad night at Tampa and ended up getting beaten by Mike Craig, Christian’s father. It was the one and only AMA 250 SX win of Craig’s career. He would part ways with Yamaha just a couple weeks later after missing the Gatorback 250 National, but that’s a whole ‘nother story.

McGrath won the Orlando opener two more times in ’95 and ’96, then the opener moved back out west to the Los Angeles Coliseum.

As for Orlando, it was not on the ’97 schedule, but Gatorback’s 125/250 National opener was. Long considered an inconvenient race—MXA’s Jody Weisel referred to it as the “orphan national” because it was in the middle of the supercross schedule—promoter Bill West decided to switch his national over to another supercross in Tampa instead for the next year’s schedule. Gatorback has yet to return to the AMA Pro Motocross schedule.

Ironically, in 1998 it rained like hell in Tampa, and the race turned out to be a mudder. The winner? Suzuki’s Larry “Big Bird” Ward. The 125 winner was also a surprise, as Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ricky Carmichael, not a mudder at that point by any means, topped the Robbies—Reynard and Horton.