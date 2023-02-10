Phil Nicoletti is still putting the work in as the 250SX West series continues next week in Oakland, but it’s another week off from racing for Phil this weekend and he took the time to answer some of your burning questions heading into Tampa.

Want to rag on Phil some more? Send a question to the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider. Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Question: No questions, possibly no comments. Why can't everyone just be happy, supportive and just plain happy that this man is still out there living the moto dream? If anyone has ever thrown their leg over a seat, stared at a gate and hoped for the best, prepared for the worst and raced for you. Nothing else......then I would hope that every motocross person would be living their past/present life through Phil Nicoletti! You are still living and enjoying the moto dream!!

Nicoletti: Well I appreciate that mate. I am enjoying the dream. Some days not so much, but in reality, I’m riding a dirt bike. Sometimes ole girl treats me like shit, but I can’t stay away from her. I’ll try my best to keep going and be competitive. As long as I’m competitive and enjoy the grind, we will stay in it!