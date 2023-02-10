Results Archive
Unphiltered

Unphiltered

February 10, 2023 2:30pm
by:

Phil Nicoletti is still putting the work in as the 250SX West series continues next week in Oakland, but it’s another week off from racing for Phil this weekend and he took the time to answer some of your burning questions heading into Tampa.

Want to rag on Phil some more? Send a question to the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider. Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Question: No questions, possibly no comments. Why can't everyone just be happy, supportive and just plain happy that this man is still out there living the moto dream? If anyone has ever thrown their leg over a seat, stared at a gate and hoped for the best, prepared for the worst and raced for you. Nothing else......then I would hope that every motocross person would be living their past/present life through Phil Nicoletti! You are still living and enjoying the moto dream!!  

Nicoletti: Well I appreciate that mate. I am enjoying the dream. Some days not so much, but in reality, I’m riding a dirt bike. Sometimes ole girl treats me like shit, but I can’t stay away from her. I’ll try my best to keep going and be competitive. As long as I’m competitive and enjoy the grind, we will stay in it!

Phil Nicoletti at the Anaheim 2 Supercross.
Phil Nicoletti at the Anaheim 2 Supercross. Align Media

Question: Phil, I can't understand what is going on with you getting all the heat for not jumping everything in supercross? Brandon [Haas] at ClubMX knew exactly what he was getting when he brought you in. You were never the best supercross rider, but you are a gnarly outdoor rider, and you need to be preserved for the outdoor season. If you get injured trying to be superman with these crazy young dudes in the 250SX class, the season will be an absolute waste. I don't get why the so-called MX experts (Matthes and friends) don't lay off, become more supportive and enjoy watching you compete in a COMPLETE season.  How do you feel about all of this?

Nicoletti: Hahaha, gah damn! You kind of make me sound like I can hardly walk and chew gum at the same time on an SX track. I do enjoy SX, even though it’s DeathSX at times. But as far as results go through the years 250 and 450, it isn’t that bad haha. But I do deserve the roast sessions I get at times, because sometimes my riding is a bit unacceptable. I’ve also completed a lot of seasons! But people in our sport, and sports in general, have amnesia with certain things. I am looking forward outdoors, but I do have some goals I want to reach in SX first.

"I do enjoy SX, even though it’s DeathSX at times." - Phil Nicoletti Align Media

Question: Hey Phil, big fan of you and all that you bring to the table. Although it bugged you at the time, do you think your old team manager, Jeremy Albrecht, was onto something when he told you to “jump the jumps” because early on in 2023 SX, it seems that you’re not jumping the jumps that other riders around you are.

Thanks in advance, Steve Matthes

Racer X/PulpMX Guy

Nicoletti: There should be a vetting process for questions. If Biden can pick and choose his questions, then I should be able to as well. (Relax, it’s a joke you political police). JBone used to say that to me almost every weekend. But at that time I was a fill-in guy, which ended up racing more than the full-time guy. So naturally if I was getting the full-time guys salary, it would have made me “jumped the jumps”.  Ok I’m kidding, I wouldn’t have. I wasn’t willing to risk it all at A1 or San Diego yet. I just wasn’t, and I’ll admit that. A2 was good and did what needed to be done. I can’t promise that it’ll stay that way though haha.

