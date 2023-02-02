Following the race, Bennick spoke to the media:

Daxton Bennick: It was intense, practice wasn’t too bad there wasn’t that many people [watching]. But when I went to the gate in the main event, it really hit me. I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life. It was cool, really cool. To get the win tonight was special.

Track changed up a lot, we were the first guys out on Friday. It felt super peaky, and it was pretty slick, too, because they watered it. We raced later in the day, so then the track ws pretty dry and the ruts were pretty cupped out. The ruts were really deep. You just have to adapt to it. Sometimes your limit changes when it’s super rough.

Obviously there’s a lot of hype around your teammate, [Haiden] Deegan. Do you like being the underdog or do you want to be the main guy?

Bennick: Yeah I don’t mind it, obviously he’s got a lot of followers on YouTube and stuff. But it feels good. Especially when I win!

You had two Husqvarnas in front of you. How does a young rider like you figure out how to make passes on a track that’s very unlike what you usually ride on?

Yeah it was different because we never really race supercross. First time we’ve ever raced with the bowl corners and stuff. I felt that I was a good bit faster in the whoops. I was jumping them while they were skimming them. I felt like I was a good bit better there. And then I just tried to be smooth, I was finding my lines pretty good, and yeah, I was making up time. Later in the race, yeah it was pretty short, but they ended up fading a bit and I got around them.