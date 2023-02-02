Deegan is part of the team's already-announced lineup for 250SX East, which includes Jordon Smith and Nate Thrasher. However, Nick Romano will not be competing. We have heard Romano suffered an off-season injury and has only recently gotten back on the bike, so his debut is on hold.



Yamaha's full PR on Cooper, Deegan and more is below:

Deegan, Cooper Set for Houston SX Debut

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250SX East team ready for 2023 start, with Deegan making his pro debut and Justin Cooper making his premier class debut aboard the YZ450F.

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross professional debut this Saturday, February 4, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 2021 250SX West Champion Justin Cooper will also line up for his premier class debut aboard the all-new YZ450F at the fourth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship series.

Deegan joins Nate Thrasher and Jordon Smith for the opening round of the 250SX East Championship. The trio looks to campaign for top honors and keep the team’s championship-winning streak rolling with the potent YZ250F. The young Nick Romano continues to prepare for his season start in the Eastern Regional 250SX class, and an update on his debut will come at a later date.

Cooper is eager to return to supercross racing and will line up behind the gate in Houston for the first of select 450SX rounds in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Later this May, the New Yorker will shift gears back to the YZ250F to make a title run in the AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We’re really excited to get the season on the East Coast started. It’s also exciting to have Haiden move up to join our pro program this season and to have Justin make his debut on the 450. The guys have been working hard and are looking forward to seeing what they can do this weekend in Houston.”

Haiden Deegan – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m really looking forward to making my pro debut in supercross. It’s going to be a big learning experience for me, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“It’s been about two years since I’ve lined up for a supercross, and now it’s in a new class with the best guys, so I’m excited to just get out there. I’m looking to get back under the lights and learn what I can. Overall, I’m just really excited to be in the position to be out there, so I’m going to make the most of it and enjoy it!”

Nate Thrasher - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’ve had a strong off-season. The team and I have been working hard on and off the bike. I am looking forward to being back racing on the East Coast and seeing the fans!”

Jordon Smith - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m really excited to get out on the track racing this weekend in Houston. I joined the team and started training back in the summer of last year, and I have been very eager to get racing for the last few months. The wait is finally over, and I’m excited to show what I can do on this new bike!”