14 | 46 | Justin Hill | Yoncalla, OR | KTM 450 SX-F | 14-13-17

I think Hill’s been pretty good in his comeback to the sport. In the past when we’ve seen riders take a year off, think Damon Bradshaw or Mike Kiedrowski, they’ve generally come back a little worse than where they were, right? Well, not that Hill’s in those guys’ leagues, but he’s come back from two years off and is basically a tick off of where he was with MCR when he was a ninth to 12th place guy and that was TWO years ago.

15 | 47 | Fredrik Noren | Indian Trail, NC | Kawasaki KX450SR | 15-20-14

Freddie had to go to the LCQ to get into the main but he was pretty solid from there, outside of the second main. He’s three-for-three this year, and is it just me or is Freddie avoiding the grenade-like crashing of past years? Like, the switch to Kawasaki has really agreed with him.

16 | 12 | Shane McElrath | Oakland, FL | Suzuki RM-Z450 | 16-16-18

I caught up to Shane after the race and honestly, I expected him to be in a worse mood about his season than what he was. He does portray a positive guy so there’s that, but there’s no way this is where he thinks he should be through three races. But I came away after our interview with positive vibes from Shane. Maybe he should be an inspirational speaker.

17 | 11 | Kyle Chisholm | Valrico, FL | Suzuki RM-Z450 | 21-18-15

Chiz, like Roczen, is working on his bike and trying to get it right for him. He’s been very valuable to the team as a test guy and he’s even staying in Cali this week to do more testing for the team to get feeling better on the Suzuki. “Some” ex-riders out there think my take that the Suzuki can win is crazy, but Kenny almost did this weekend. The bike is not as advanced as other factories in terms of technology and R&D, but you can still win races on it. That’s why I love our sport; the bike is not the end all and be all.

18 | 44 | Benny Bloss | Oak Grove, MO | Yamaha YZ450F | 17-15-22

COME ON BENNY! We all know Benji is fast as crap but he crashed out at A1, missed San Diego, and then with limited time and still not healthy, rode himself into the top 18 on just skill. And then all of us just wanted Benji to ride three safe “mains” and get out of Anaheim being okay. But oh no, Benji said, ‘Not so fast there,” as he crumbled himself onto Tuff Blocks with THREE TURNS TO GO IN THE LAST “MAIN”. He couldn’t help it, Benny went Benny. It was so close…

19 | 60 | Justin Starling | Riverview, FL | GASGAS MC 450F | 20-19-16

Starling had Jason Anderson yelling at him after race two, which is never a good feeling when the guy who just won is upset. Anyway, Lewis Phillips and I have declared that with Chiz now being a “factory” guy, Starling is taking over as the new Chiz. As in, he won’t wow you with speed, he won’t catch your eye for some quad, but he’s in the main, he's doing laps and he’s solid. Congrats to Starling on becoming Chiz.

20 | 68 | Cade Clason | Chesterfield, SC | Kawasaki KX450 | 19-17-20

You knew, or at least I knew, that despite going zero for two to start the year, Cade was going to get into the main at the TC because of his speed and he did just that. Crashes hurt him and in his second “main” he was in a battle of death with McElrath and others.

21 | 519 | Joshua Cartwright | Fort Worth, TX | Kawasaki KX450 | 18-21-19

I did not have “Josh Cartwright just straight up qualifies himself into the top 18 at a Triple Crown and avoids the race of death 450SX LCQ”. Good for Josh, he’s much improved this year, and if you listened to my Privateer Podcast with him, he’s doing all of this with a full-time job during the week!

22 | 80 | Kevin Moranz | Topeka, | KS KTM 450 SX-F | 22-22-21

Rough night for Moranz Mafia Crew.

Thanks for reading. We’re back to the regular “races” this weekend in Houston where there will be two “mains”. Yep. Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to talk about these ridiculous names or more.