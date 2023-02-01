Growing pains have been part of the story for Kitchen and Robertson, who have shown some bright spots as pros but are on the search for consistency. Last year was Kitchen’s first year as a pro, but he missed quite a bit of time with injury. Robertson has moved to the team after a few up and down seasons with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

“It’s been good, I’ve been hurt a few times, but I’m starting to learn it’s just a given,” said Kitchen. “If you’re trying to learn the pace of these guys it’s just a matter of time. It was definitely a big step, and even as an amateur I didn’t ride much supercross at all. Yeah, the first year for me was definitely tough, but I feel like I’m learning every weekend and I just plan to get better.”

You know the Star Racing team will stop at nothing to get their young riders to the front. Robertson heard it from them after he took that sixth in the first Triple Crown race at Anaheim.

“After the first race, I got back to my lounge area and just stared at the wall!” Robertson said with a laugh. “I did not ride good whatsoever! I literally wasn’t jumping the jumps. Swanny [Gareth Swanepoel, team trainer] and Jensen [Hendler, team manager] came in, gave me a pep talk and asked me what I was doing and honestly, I didn’t have an answer for them! I think with the Triple Crowns I knew coming in you have to be consistent, but I was probably a little too reserved in the first main. Second one I said, ‘I’m either gonna crash or whatever.’”

Actually, consistency did pay off in the second race, when a good half-dozen riders crashed, and Robertson picked his way through the mess, then passed Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Phil Nicoletti to take the lead.

“I started to see guys domino all over the place, so I said, ‘I guess I’ll take the win.’”

Star Racing has become a victim of its own success, with Colt Nichols, Christian Craig, and Justin Cooper are all gone from 250SX due to their success winning titles in that class. This leaves Star in rebuild mode, but at the same time, you know patience will wear thin with a team so used to winning. Plus, team owner Bobby Regan is known for pushing his riders harder than most.