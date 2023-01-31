Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha’s Cole Thompson ended up 14th overall at the Triple Crown in Anaheim on Saturday but he certainly had a wild way of getting there. After a solid first race of the night, Thompson struggled a bit after that and even had a huge crash in the final race. Somehow through it all he still ended up in the top 15 and sits 13th in points, just five points outside of the top 10, after three rounds of racing.

With the 250SX West class getting a short break as the 250SX East series starts this coming weekend in Houston, Thompson will have some time to continue testing his machine as he develops more with this new program. We caught up with him after Anaheim 2 to hear more about his night and what he expects to work on during the break.

Racer X: Fourteenth overall tonight. Just kind of take us through your night and how you felt out there.

Cole Thompson: I felt really good on the bike, just didn’t execute starts. With it being a triple crown format, you got to get off of the gate with those guys. So, the last two main events I was coming through the field, slid out in main event two and ended up having to work my way up from 21st. And then main event three I was just sending it a little bit too much last lap. Had tenth in sight and ninth even ahead of him. Tried to make a cross rut not cross and ended up going over the berm, off the track, over the berm, and landed on my head. But all in all, healthy and took a lot of the positives out of qualifying better, racing better, and being in the battle with those guys felt good.

And that crash looked like it maybe took you a little bit to catch your breath. Did you kind of knock the wind out of you, or something?

I was more or less like, “What are you doing, man? Take up a new profession at this point.” But no. Way before that I had a moment right in front of the mechanic’s area and I saved that. And then I think at that point I was like all or nothing, kind of thing. I got up and thankfully it was one of those you get up and you’re like, “Wow, that’s sick. I’m not hurt.” Like one of those things where I knew I wasn’t hurting, and I was like, “Hell yeah, I’ll take that.” Like, someone was watching over me, and thankfully they were. Because a lot of guys have been getting hurt lately. Crashes happen and it is what it is. I’m happy with the bike. Happy with my riding. So, hopefully in Oakland we can get back to the normal format, execute good starts. I would love to be up there as close as I can to the top five.