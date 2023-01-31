Last year, though, even after winning the opener, Ken said he had missed the entire month of December with illness. That quickly showed as his season fell apart. This time, it’s starting to build. He said he’s been fortunate to go through the entire off-season, even traveling the world for WSX and the Paris Supercross, without catching a major illness. He’s getting better and better. At Anaheim 2, he fought hard to grab a podium, giving him 5-4-3 finishes for the year.

“It’s been extremely fun, I think I know more about the bike and the technical side than ever before,” said Kenny in the post-race press conference. “It’s been very busy for me, besides the training and riding I feel like I’m on the phone and emailing all the time. It’s been fun. Riding a lot, really, really late days, it’s paying off. We’re all pulling on the same string and obviously results wise we’re going in the right direction. We have a ways to go, though.”

The good thing for Ken is that his body is able to handle all this work. He’s actually decided to become his own trainer this year, and it’s working. That led to the jarring quote in his post-race TV interview where he actually thanked…himself.

“What a night, this was hard earned,” he said. “I want to thank myself, I’ve been doing all of my training on my own. I’m staying engaged with it, and I’m really happy to be in this position.”

Well, he’s had a lot of frustrating years, physically. He kept at it, kept learning, kept searching. He finally feels good. Why not thank yourself?

“I don’t feel like all this work is a hassle for me, I’m really into at the moment,” he says. “My health has been really good, so that helps. I think this work is needed to get to the top and I’m pretty confident I’m doing the right thing. I’m planning all my training myself. For right now I don’t have anyone telling me what to do, I think I’m the best judge of that, and it’s working out. I’ve never needed anyone to kick me out of bed in the morning to go train. I was flying all over the place, Paris and Australia and there’s no way for anyone to understand that unless they were with me. I feel like I started to get a better system, and I’ve been able to absorb it and stay with it.”

You saw a much racier Roczen at Anaheim. When Eli Tomac rolled up on him in the second race of the night, Roczen fought like heck to hold him off, another classic in a decade of Tomac/Roczen duels. Ken definitely didn’t roll over in this one.