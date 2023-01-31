How fast was Stewart going? His best lap time of the day came in the first moto, a 2:20.130—faster than 250 Class winner Ricky Carmichael’s fastest time by half a second. Cycle News wrote of Stewart that day “he had even the industry experts shaking their heads” and that he was passing riders “like they were going backwards.” Said Ivan Tedesco, the early leader and the last man he passed, “Stewart was riding unbelievable. He’s riding on another level.”

Indeed, this was the beginning of the most dominant period of Stewart’s career. He would win out the last seven 125 Nationals of ’03, and then win 23 out of 24 motos in ’04. The only race he lost was due to a first-turn crash and DNF at RedBud.

In watching the coverage, Langston says he was thinking, "What in the world is he doing to go that fast?" Then he saw the move.

“All I could think of was, 'Oh, now that was gnarly,' because he really took staying low to a whole different level,” Langston says. “He was preloading the bike and getting airborne before the top of the lip, clipping his foot peg off the top of the jump! My first thought was, 'We gotta figure this out.' My second thought was, 'Damn, that looks pretty risky.' When you’re completely pancaked and you catch a foot peg, that can get pretty ugly.”

Langston wasn’t alone, as the rest of the 125 title contenders—Ryan Hughes, Mike Brown, Sellards, Tedesco, and more—must have all realized they had just witnessed a game-changer, and they all were going to have to learn how to do it in a hurry.

“He wasn’t doing it just for show—he was gaining huge amounts of time,” Langston admits. “We were all going to have to take some risks, because it was like James was making a mockery out of these jumps—he was going forward, we were going up and down.”

The first man bitten by the move would be the veteran Mike Brown. He went to scrub the first big roller at the base of Horsepower Hill at Washougal, but he caught his turned-down front wheel on the lip and high-sided at speed. Then he was hit by Hughes, leaving Brown with a dislocated shoulder. (Several years later, the exact same type of crash on the exact same jump left Trey Canard with a broken femur.)

One rider who was not pressed to learn it quickly was Ricky Carmichael.

“Stew was still in the 125 class, and so it wasn’t as urgent for me as it was for the guys he was racing against,” says Carmichael, who would not race against Stewart until the start of the 2005 Monster Energy Supercross season. “And it’s not a move you do that much in supercross, where we were already driving into the jump faces and keeping the bike low. But by the time we were both on 450s, yes, it was something we all had to do.”

“Prior to the actual patented-sort-of Bubba Scrub, the whole idea of staying low over the jumps had become a thing, after Jeremy [McGrath] really started to soak it with his legs,” Langston explains. “When I started supercross in 2001, my dad would say, ‘You’re going up and down, up and down, but you really need to be going forward. You’re getting too much height. You need to learn how to absorb it with the bike.’ And then James took it to a whole different level.”

“It seems like every kid has to have the scrub in their holster now, for good or bad,” says Chad Reed, who would become Stewart’s fiercest rival over time. “My kids want to do it, and I see them literally three seconds slower, knowing we need to work on the turns, but they want to work on their scrubs!

“I’ve been going to these amateur races, and you see kids from literally the time they’re on Cobra 50s and KTM 50s and they’re already starting to get that style—it’s like their nac-nac!” Reed adds. “And when you think of Jeremy’s first nac-nacs, he just barely got his leg over the seat, to what it became, that’s the same with what James created and what kids are doing now. James created it and took jumping up a whole level, and pro racing had to adapt to that, and now it’s industry-deep, right from the little seven-year-olds.”