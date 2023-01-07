Last off-season, Ken Roczen did everything he could to understand why he gets sick, drained, and lethargic during the season. He skipped the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in 2021 to rest, then spent the off-season visiting doctors and trying to solve his issues. Then December came and another gnarly illness ended up keeping him off the bike for an entire month. He won Anaheim 1, but his season quickly crumbled.

This year, last year is but a distant memory because instead of the usual “Can Roczen stay strong all season?” question we’re now talking much more about his new motorcycle. After six years with Team Honda HRC, Roczen races for Progressive/Ecstar Suzuki. Roczen on a Suzuki brings up great memories of past wins and titles, although Ken himself says this bike is nothing at all like his 2016 RCH Suzuki. That bike used a different suspension brand, and it was a true factory bike with special parts from Japan and all. Roczen, in fact, didn’t even realize how trick his old bike was back then. His mechanic now, Travis Soules, actually worked at RCH back then and during a recent visit to Ken’s house. He took a look at Ken’s 2016 Pro Motocross Championship bike and pointed out all the hand-built parts on that machine. Roczen’s 2023 Suzuki isn’t like that. Suzuki is no longer supplying R&D and works parts from Japan like it used to back in the glory days.