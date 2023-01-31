Only one rider in the 450SX class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross has finished in the exact same spot in each of the first three races of the year and his name is Joey Savatgy. The Rick Ware Racing rider has landed himself in 10th at all three rounds to start the year which ironically puts him 11th in the points standings. Savatgy is on a unique program this year with RWR where the plan coming into the season was to only do the first eight rounds until Rick Ware and his car racing programs began their racing seasons which would leave Savatgy on the sidelines. As we close in on the halfway point of those eight rounds, Savatgy has been as solid as advertised and appears to be close to that next step.

We caught up with Savatgy after Anaheim 2 to dissect his evening, what exactly the Rick Ware Racing program is like, and more.

Racer X: P10 on the night. Overall, a pretty decent night. Just kind of take me through how you felt after and what you thought of it.

Joey Savatgy: Yeah, it was another tenth. Three in a row. But it’s hard. Class is stacked. So, I didn’t ride that great today, to be honest. My starts in the second and third one were better. It’s still not great, but better. So, I guess if there’s a positive to take away tonight it’s the starts were better. But other than that, it’s just trying to keep a level head and keep the expectations realistic. Obviously when I line up, I want to do well. I’d love nothing more than to win, but that’s not realistic for me. My goal every week is to be inside the top ten, and we’ve done it three weeks in a row. So, I do feel like that eighth place range is within reach. I think that is achievable. So to get there, just need to be a little bit more comfortable on the bike. We’re going to make a few adjustments this week and see if we can’t get that going in the right direction. But all in all, like I said, considering my situation and what I’m riding - it’s a great bike, but it’s by no means a factory bike. So, I’ve been happy with what I’ve been able to do. Like I said, my goal every week is to try to be in the top ten and we were able to do that again. So, we’ll just try to keep building and see if we can’t get to that ninth, eighth region.