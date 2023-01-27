There was also the issue of the first three weekends for the people at the Coliseum. Anaheim 1 was swamped with rain, round two in Oakland was completely wiped out due to rain and postponed, and then last weekend’s San Diego race required a massive save by the Dirt Wurx crew to even get the race in. They literally took all the dirt out of the building after it was soaked by days of rain and was more like baby food than terra firma, threatening a second straight postponement due to the heavy rain. Like Angel Stadium in Anaheim, they will no doubt be needing a new field once the dirt is taken out. And that made the Coliseum and USC folks (who now run the Coliseum) nervous, because while there is time in the winter to rework the playing fields in Anaheim and San Diego, there are now only seven days to fix whatever happens to the field at the Coliseum in October, thanks to the new USC schedule—and that’s before removing and then moving back in the whole Audi VIP structure.

That’s all in September, though, and right now everyone is focused on round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and whether or not someone can slow down the momentum of Eli Tomac in the 450SX class and Jett Lawrence in the 250SX West. Let’s get into what’s happening now…

Update: Breaking News (Jason Weigandt)

Bummer news this Friday afternoon, as we've now learned that Jo Shimoda has suffered a crash and a broken collarbone which will keep him out of next week's 250SX East opener in Houston. This on the heels of similar news for his teammate Seth Hammaker, who went down with a wrist injury. This leaves Mitch Payton's Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawaski team without any riders for the east at the moment. Same team also lost Austin Forkner to knee injury on the West at Anaheim 1, Supercross Futures rider Ryder Di Francesco to a thumb injury, and has Jett Reynolds still on the sidelines from racing due to last year's wrist injury. Terrible, terrible times for Mitch. We'll see how they plug these holes by next weekend.

Then after the Shimoda news, we found out Malcolm Stewart is out for this weekend...and maybe more. Rockstar Husqvarna's press release today was pretty vague, saying only that the popular rider is out for the weekend and seeking more evaluation. Malcolm was flying at the first two races this year. Get well soon to these riders, and look for more info once it becomes available.

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

The first Triple Crown event of the year is here! I believe the perception of TC events for riders is much different than those of us watching. Having three starts and a short turnaround adds more risk and also a tougher night on an effort level. The feedback I've heard from riders is mostly “I would rather not,” where spectators are more like “heck yeah!” In the end, a better product wins out in most cases, and I truly believe the Triple Crown is a better show. There is nonstop meaningful action once the lights come on. The intermissions are almost nonexistent and there is less filler. The only downside for fans seems to be in trying to find time to visit the restroom and refill their tall, cool Budweisers.

For riders, they just need to accept that these events are likely to stay. Focusing on recovery and sprint speed is only going to help where complaining about the format won't.

If a team has the resources to build a second race bike, that can also take some of the burden off. They can use one particular bike in races one and three, switching to the fresh bike for race two. Team members will service the primary bike during the downtime so it's ready to go again in the final race. Not every team can afford this, of course, but it's a nice option for the well-funded programs.