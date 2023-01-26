Text by Mark Marrow

Photos by Jacob Souder

The longest, most technical track of the season and tacky, red dirt were the battleground for some very intense racing under the lights in Guthrie, Oklahoma. The stage was set for an epic battle between the contenders, but it was Michael Hicks who stole the show with a commanding 1-1 performance.

There were no big surprises in the heat races with the top four in points all doing well in their heats, but the big news from the heats was seeing Izaih Clark return to form after a night he’d rather forget last week in Arizona. Clark mentioned that he spent the entire week working only on whoops, which were his downfall in AZ, and all of his hard work really showed as he used the whoops to take over the lead on the opening lap of his heat before checking out.