Jetting to Win #2
Jett Lawrence has started the season two-for-two in the 250SX West Region Championship. Lawrence qualified fastest in both sessions and was the overall fastest qualifier, holeshot the second heat race, led all 9 laps, and claimed his first heat race win of the season, and then holeshot the main event and led all 19 laps en route to the main event win. It was essentially a “perfect night” as he topped every session of the day while claiming his 9th career 250SX main event win. The #18 has now led all 35 250SX main event laps to start this season. (He did, however, finish second to RJ Hampshire in his Anaheim 1 heat race.) Lawrence is the first rider to lead all laps in the first two main events to start off a 250SX season two-for-two since Austin Forkner did so in 2019.
There’s probably some “perfect season” talk out there with Jettson already, but with two Triple Crown events and two Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdowns and a few other hungry competitors, do you think he could do it? In 2022, Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire won the two Triple Crown events against Lawrence and his older brother Hunter (who will start 250SX East in about two weeks) won the E/W showdown in Atlanta, Georgia, in April. So, what do you think—is the perfect season realistic for the #18? Let us know in the comments section.
Two-For-Two Tomac
To start off the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, we saw 4 different riders win the first 4 450SX main events of the season. In the 2022 season, we also saw 4 different riders win the first 4 450SX main events of the season. But this year, Eli Tomac has now claimed the first 2 main event wins of the season. This is the 4th different season in Tomac’s 450SX career he has been the first rider to get 2 wins on the season as he also was the first rider to earn 2 wins in 2018, 2020, and 2022. He fell short of the title in 2018 but ET3 did win the title in 2020 and 2022. There is a lot of racing left still, but for any competitor not named Eli Tomac, this is not good news.
2018
2020
2022
Tomac is only the 5thdifferent rider to start a premier class season of AMA Supercross with two straight wins since 2000. He is the first rider to go two-for-two to start a season since Ken Roczen did so in 2017.
As I mentioned in last week’s Redux: News and Notes from Anaheim 1, Tomac is the first defending champion to earn the season opening win the following year since Ryan Villopoto did so in 2012. When was the last time the premier class defending champion started two-for-two in main event wins? Jeremy McGrath in 2000. At the third round in 2000, David Vuillemin claimed the main event win, ending MC’s streak, but the King of Supercross would go on to win his seventh and final SX title that season.
If? Or is it When?
And with Tomac’s win, he now needs just 2 more main event wins to tie Ricky Carmichael (48) for third on the all-time wins list and 4 morewins to tie James Stewart (50) for second all-time. With 15 races remaining this year, we could very well see Tomac move into second place behind MC’s unbelievable 72 wins.
What’s Tomac think of this? In the post-race press conference, he said he doesn’t want to talk about winning two races and catching Carmichael until he actually does it.
AMA’s Post-Race Penalty Report
Quotes From Around the Paddock
450SX
Ken Roczen | 4th
"We pulled some big moves this week and made some changes to the bike and treated today a little bit like a test day. Switching over to Factory Connection suspension set-up was huge and having those guys here with me really made a big difference. We narrowed our window down on some of the changes for the main event, so I was super happy. I had a poor start and came from the back and just overall had a really good main event. I worked my way up. We ended up fourth, but I had a really good battle with Barcia, and I could charge the entire way. I just really enjoyed this race; it was the best race in a long time. So I'm really, really happy with how the team has been working, how I've been working, and good things will happen when we're all pulling on the same string. And we've been putting in serious hours, so there's more to come. The podium is reachable. We're very close so I'm excited to get back to work and we're going to check off weekend after weekend, stay healthy, and just keep working forward."
Chase Sexton | 5th
“San Diego was a little bit eventful for me. I qualified second but had a big crash in the heat race and had to DNF. I went to my first LCQ ever but was able to get through there. I made the main event and was riding good but got taken down by another rider and fell back to 10th. I made my way back to fifth, but it was definitely a mediocre night. At least we’re healthy and we can try to come out swinging for A2.”
Dylan Ferrandis | 6th
“Overall, the day went well. I felt good all day and got a good start in practice. Going into the night show, I was feeling pretty decent. I got a good start in the heat race, but then I made a small mistake, and it was difficult for me to feel good after that. In the main event, it was kind of the opposite; I got a bad start and came back through the field. It’s very frustrating for me since I try very hard to be the best I can be. We need to analyze this with the team and come back stronger in Anaheim.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
“It was a good day and night for both riders. I know the result may not be exactly where Dylan wants to be, but his speed was right there. His lap times were good, and he was right there with the front pack and could see the podium, and that’s a good thing. It was another exceptional night for Eli. He continues to prove that he’s the fastest guy out there, no matter what it takes. Still, we’ve got to keep pushing to be better and to stay on top.”
Jason Anderson | 7th
“I had a positive start to the day, setting the fastest lap time in the first qualifying session. However, the starts proved crucial tonight on the technical track layout, forcing me to work my way back through the pack in both my heat and Main Event races. Still, I felt comfortable with the KX450SR as the night progressed, but unfortunately a small mistake during the Main Event cost me a podium position. I am confident in the performance of my race bike and my training and will keep grinding this week to improve and be more competitive next weekend.”
Adam Cianciarulo | 8th
“Overall, I’m pleased with my performance tonight, particularly my strong starts and ability to contend with the lead group in the Main Event. There certainly is still room for improvement but, I believe tonight marked a step forward from my previous race. I will keep working hard week by week and with the support from the fans and the team at Monster Energy Kawasaki, aim for an even better race next weekend.”
Aaron Plessinger | 9th
“San Diego was a challenging day for me, even if the result was close to round one. Although practice didn't go as planned, I was riding good in the Heat race, got a pretty good start, and then got caught up in a crash that I couldn't avoid, so came from dead last to sixth in that. In the Main Event, I got a horrible start and worked my way back to ninth, which is not what we wanted, but we'll get better as we go. I have to focus on starts this week and come out swinging when we head back to Anaheim.”
Joey Savatgy | 10th
Savatgy posted on Instagram:
“Another round down! Sub par start and some lap traffic issues. But felt like I rode better, P10. Happy to be at the races 🙃 thanks to my sponsors”
Christian Craig | 11th
“CC28 has gone missing 🤦🏼♂️. Apologize to my team and supporters. Iam not riding like myself but will keep working to be better ❤️”
Colt Nichols | 12th
“The night was difficult, to say the least. Once again, I got off the gate really well. I have a lot of confidence with this bike getting off the gate, which is reassuring, and something good I’ll take from tonight. After that, there weren't a whole lot of positives. I just didn’t really have much intensity. I felt like I was just riding around, not really racing the track. I just need to be a little smarter, get some time under our belt. Overall, we live to fight another day—on to Anaheim."
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“It was nice to have a dry race even after all the rain. Jett rode awesome all day, being fastest in both qualifiers and winning both the heat and the main; he was in total control. The 450 heat race was pretty scary, with Chase having a good get-off and a DNF. Luckily, he was okay and was able to win the LCQ. In the main event, both riders got good starts. Colt wasn’t aggressive enough in the first couple of laps, which he’s working on. Another rider took Chase out, and we can’t be in a position to let that happen. It’s a decent result for the night for what it could’ve been, but we need to be better.”
Malcolm Stewart | 15th
Stewart posted on Instagram:
“A good day turned not so good 😂 we started strong with qualifying P1 and going on to win my first heat race of the year but made some mistakes in the main that cost me from a great night! It was great hearing all you guys inside the stadium and seeing the support 👌🏾 We’ll be back for more next week 😈”
Shane McElrath | 16th
"The main event, for me, honestly went really well. For me, the track was the best in the main event. We're making really good progress on the bike. Just getting to ride those rough lines, the race lines, that's what I need time doing. So I’m excited to build off of this.”
Kyle Chisholm | 17th
"The heat race was good, I ripped a fine start. It was nice to race up front a little bit. I'm happy with the bike, just getting that suspension dialed in. So we'll get back to work this week, come back to Anaheim again, and try to get that top 15 and work closer to the top ten."
Said Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports/Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance team manager Larry Brooks:
"Ken Roczen almost won his heat race and had a little issue at the end and finished second. Chisholm qualified through his heat race and McElrath through the LCQ. With Dilan Schwartz, we had a little tip over in the main event but he's improving every weekend."
Josh Cartwright | 18th
“San Diego supercross was a surreal night. I qualified for the main event right out of the heat race with seventh and raced a consistent main event for 18th. I was really happy with my riding and made passes on several good riders in the main event. I know I belong in every main event, battling those guys, so that is now my goal each weekend to be right there in that fight!”
Freddie Noren | 19th
“I’m pleased with my starts this weekend and how I rode in the main, unfortunately I went down second lap and was dead last, got back a few more spots to get some more points so I’m happy about that.”
John Short | 22nd
“A lot of positives from San Diego. My qualifying, heat, and LCQ positioning were all an improvement from round one. Great race to build from.”
Said Madd Parts/Big Buildings Direct/Ronnie Prado Company Kawasaki team manager Ryan Koontz:
“It was another great round for the team. Freddie qualified a career best 16th and transferred to the main straight from the heat. John pulled the LCQ holeshot, led a little over a lap and finished a strong second. Cartwright was impressive and with the support ride we have with him that means we were able to get three MaddParts.com, Jonesboro Cycle Kawasaki's into the main event. That gives us and our partners a great footprint in the main. It was clear after the race, Freddie and John expect to see themselves further forward in the main.”
Cade Clason | DNQ for main event
Quote tweeting Christian Craig, Clason said on Twitter:
“I think you miss typed CC68, don’t worry, I mess up my spelling all the time too.”
250SX
Enzo Lopes | 4th
Read Kellen Brauer’s full post-race interview with Lopes.
Pierce Brown | 5th
“We have a lot to build from. I got third in qualifying, second in the heat, and then fifth in the main. I need to clean a bunch of stuff up to get closer to that front group and fight for some wins. But we made it out alive, so we're going to get back to work this week and hopefully bounce back and build off of it next weekend."
Derek Kelley | 9th
Kelley posted on Instagram:
“Making progress, p-9 in SD! Just need to figure out my starts and we’ll be doing alright. Huge thanks to the team and everyone that supports”
Robbie Wageman | 13th
"I started the day off a little rough but turned it around and made gains with my speed. I just need to put it all together and be up front earlier in the main event. I'm looking forward to Anaheim 2!"
Dilan Schwartz | 19th
"We made big improvements from A1, I just have to stay off the ground in the main event. I'm feeling a lot more confident now, my speed's getting better, so I just have to put myself up there and run with the top guys and we'll get a good result."
Levi Kitchen | 21st
Kitchen posted on Instagram:
“Tough night in San Diego. Looking forward to Anaheim! Thanks @starracingyamaha”
Max Vohland | DNQ for main event
“Timed qualifying went well, being inside the top eight. In the first Heat race I had a very bad start, made my way up to sixth, and then the red flag came out. On the restart I crashed in the first turn and, with only two laps to go, I was outside of the top nine and had to go to the LCQ. In the last chance, I worked my way up to a qualifying position, but then made a mistake on the last lap and went down, unfortunately putting me out of the main. Of course, I’m very disappointed, but I’m healthy and will be back at A2.”
Ty Masterpool | DNQ for main event
"It’s certainly not the way I wanted my supercross season to begin. After just having a few days of supercross riding before getting on the Suzuki, which I liked from the first time I rode it, and then only two hours on the Suzuki race bike before Anaheim 1, which I liked even more, I got knocked down with the flu. I just tried to survive through Anaheim 1. Over the next two weeks, I didn’t get better, I just got worse. I have lost 12 pounds. I did the best with what I had. I’m certainly not happy with the results, but this year was for the experience, and I’m certainly getting a pile of it."
Derek Drake | DNQ for main event
"San Diego was going well, but unfortunately, half a lap into the heat race I came together with another rider and hurt my shoulder, and that's all she wrote. I'm looking forward to hopefully being behind the gate at A2 next weekend."
Said BarX Suzuki Team Manager Buddy Antunez:
"We improved our times all through qualifying. Traction was great and we had to adjust the bikes' power to help keep the front ends down exiting turns. We haven't reached our potential in the night show yet and the whole team is looking forward to Anaheim 2."