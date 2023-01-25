Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Enzo Lopes has had two very solid weekend’s to start his 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign. The Brazilian was fast all day in Anaheim before a bad start held him to P6 on the night but then at San Diego he holeshot his heat race before finishing second and then started in second in the main event before finishing fourth. He still wasn’t quite the pace of Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire, or Cameron McAdoo ahead of him, but he is certainly looking capable of mixing it up this year.

After the fourth place in San Diego, we caught up with Lopes to hear what he thought of his night.

Racer X: Good all day, good in qualifying. Led the heat race a little, got up front in the main. Overall, pretty good even though you just missed the box.

Enzo Lopes: No. It was unbelievable for me. It’s a personal best to get fourth, but like you said, the whole day felt incredible. Good in practice. Good in the heat race to lead a few laps and Hampshire got me. I was struggling with my starts, to be honest, before then we worked really hard this week at Club. Then to pull a holeshot in the heat and a really good start in the main, it was pretty good. In the main, I rode that pace for a bit, but I’m just missing that endurance. But I’ve just got to keep progressing. I’m super happy that I have the speed. Right now I believe I’m one of the guys, whereas before I never really believed because I never had that speed. So, I’m just super stoked and happy to be here.

Last week you kind of started behind everybody and had to catch up, so this week being able to get up there with them, did you learn some stuff about what they’re doing or anything you can take into next time you’re up there?

Just learning to be in that position. Two weekends ago at A1, I was there in the heat race but it’s not the same in the main. Then in the main, Hampshire hit me on the start, so I was dead last, whereas this weekend I started in second behind Jett. It’s just being in that position, running that pace, feeling comfortable being there. Something I’ve never dealt with before. That’s what I learned. Just super, super grateful.