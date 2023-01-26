When Joshua Varize broke his wrist in late November, few would have thought he’d be on the line for Anaheim 1. The AEO Powersports KTM rider was able to get back on the bike two weeks before the opener but was not at full strength by the time A1 rolled around and it showed, as he missed the main event. With a weekend off due to Oakland being postponed, Varize may have been one of the biggest benefactors, as he was able to heal up some more and get more seat time to be ready to go in San Diego. He still had to fight his way into the main event through the Last Chance Qualifier but once he was in the main, he rode a steady race to earn a P12. It’s not where he wants to be just yet, but it was a big step towards getting back there. We caught up with him after the race to hear what he thought about it.

Racer X: Take me through your day as a whole. I think it started out maybe a little bit rough with some qualifying and practice stuff, but you kind of sorted it out by the end.

Joshua Varize: Yeah. Free practice was really good. Qualifying one was really good as well. Then that second qualifier, just kind of I think was just making too many mistakes, trying too hard. I was fighting the track really bad. The sun was in our eyes pretty good, too. I qualified 24th going into the night. Wasn’t too stoked on that. Heat race, I did a lot of racing tonight. The heat race start was not great. I came into the turn really good, but I blew the turn, no brakes, and went on the other side of the track. Got going. I was in 12th and they ended up red-flagging the race, due to a downed rider. But we did a staggered start, which I’ve never done before in professional racing, so, it was kind of cool to experience that. I got going again. I went down in the last turn. I went over the Tuff blocks. I was in tenth when I did that, so I was one short either way. Then going into the LCQ, I had 18th gate pick. I was like, ‘This is not going to be great.’ Somehow there was an inside gate open. I definitely capitalized with that and took that. Got a good jump and I just couldn’t get my elbows in front of the two riders next to me, so I had to lock up the brakes. It actually helped out because I was literally probably eighth or tenth on the first turn and squeezed inside of everyone and came out second. I was like, let’s go! We’re good, stay in second. I got passed a few times. I definitely fell back to fourth at one point of the race. Next corner got back into second, so we were jumping around. I ended up second in the LCQ. I was just stoked because that was definitely my goal from A1. I just really needed to capitalize on how I did there. When I got into the main this weekend, I was like, ‘All right, we’re better.’ Just the overall all day was better. We figured out a lot on the bike. With Oakland being canceled, we had a little bit more time to test and stuff. The main event was great. Had a not-so-great start but I kind of locked up the brakes and cut under all that carnage. It was good. I had some really good battles throughout the night. There was a lot of passing that I was doing and getting passed and passing back. Overall, it was great. I came out with 12th on the night. Stoked to bring this momentum into A2.