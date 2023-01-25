Derek Kelley | 9th

P9 in San Diego. Just kind of take me through the main event, how you felt out there and what you thought of it all.

Derek Kelley: I had a really good main event, realistically. I didn’t have the greatest heat race, so I was, I think, eighteenth gate pick, way outside. And then there was some gnarly carnage coming in from the inside. So, I was just happy to get around it clean and then work my way up to the front. Or not towards the front, but you know what I mean. So, better than where I was on the start anyway. But I’m just happy to keep improving. I’m looking to try to crack that top five by the end of the year, hopefully. I just need to get a good start.

In terms of the riding going back to Anaheim versus now, how did you feel comparatively between the two? Did you feel a little bit better today?

Oh, I definitely felt a lot better with the track. The track held up really good. I think it came around really good for the main event. I did the sight lap, and I actually came back to the gate and I’m like, dude, the track is smooth. It was honestly the best it was all day. Like we had really good ruts and the whoops actually were pretty mellow as far as main event whoops go.

When that happens, and you see the track improve, I don’t know if you make a settings adjustment during the day to compensate for rough and rutted it was, but were you a little bit like oh no, maybe we went in the wrong direction?

No we actually thought the track was going to be pretty tight. So, pre-practice we actually raised the forks up and put a little more weight on the front. And generally, when we go to a tighter track that helps me, but it was actually way too much. So, we went back to base and just rocked it all day.

You’ve been racing west coast the last few years, so these football stadiums are kind of few and far between. What do you think of them compared to the diamonds?

Yeah, I mean it had a little bit more space than, say Petco, but realistically, the track was fairly tight. Like, they had short lanes, and it really wasn’t a wide stadium. Like, it wasn’t anything like a Glendale or anything like that.

Did it race well or was it just too tight and narrow to kind of make passes?

I think it raced good. I was able to make passes. After the triple, there was that corner there where I made a couple passes, and then the dragon’s back. So there was definitely places to make passes, but you couldn’t force them because you would end up missing the rhythm or whatever.

So we obviously got that little bit of extra time with the postponement of Oakland in the break. So did you get some stuff dialed in that you feel a little bit more comfortable with today? Or are you still looking on some stuff?

No, I just need to keep plugging away. Like I found a little speed during the week. We actually had the great opportunity to go ride up at Mumford’s place with a lot of the KTM and Husky and GasGas guys. So, being able to jump in with them has been great. I guess I need to work on my starts some more. I thought during the week that I feel good, and I’ve been doing it with other people, but when we get out there I just, I don’t know, brain farts.

Looking forward to a triple crown, or no?

I like the triple crowns. I like not having to worry about a heat race, and I’ve been qualifying well thankfully this year. So, no worries about getting in and then just go straight to racing.

Dominique Thury | 16th

Let’s go back to practice because unfortunately, you went down in practice. Just take me through what happened and then how you’re feeling.

Dominique Thury: So, yeah, I had actually a pretty good practice and set some pretty good times. And then the last, might have been last, or second to last lap, I actually hit a really good lap and had my fastest first two sectors and then I just endoed off the dragons and I took a hard hit. Pretty banged up right now, but overall made it straight into the main through the heat. I mean, obviously that’s not what I train for, but it’s a step in the right direction especially being banged up. And then in the heat I never really found my rhythm. I mean, like I said, sixteenth is not what I work for. It’s not my goal. But compared to A1, it’s a step in the right direction. And we’re kind of healthy. We’re definitely in one piece. So, it is good. I have to take the positives out of it and just moving on to A2.

And in regard to taking those positives, unfortunately you have found the dirt a few times this year already. But you still made the main event. You still had a decent enough ride to get some good points. Is that something where you can kind of mentally feel that you’ve accomplished some good stuff here today?

Yes and no. I mean, like I said, step by step. And it was a good step after A1. A1 was really disappointing. And yeah, just take it day by day and just get the racing in. I feel like that’s what I was missing over the summer and that’s a little mistake on my part to not go racing everywhere I can find a race in the summer, so I learned from that. I feel like it’s getting better every weekend.