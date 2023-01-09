Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Exhaust Podcast: A1 Post-Race Press Conference

January 9, 2023 1:00pm
by:

The six podium finishers—Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire, and Cameron McAdoo—discuss the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Anaheim's Angel Stadium. They discuss the gnarly track, the ups and downs they all experienced throughout the day, how they feel on their new machines for 2023, and more.

How did Tomac finally figure out the opener? Is Webb back to 2021 form? What happened to Sexton down the stretch? Much to cover, and lots of answers here.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura and WD-40.

Read the press conference text from each rider:

