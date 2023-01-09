Is Cooper Webb back? Love him or hate him, a feisty and fast Cooper Webb can add a lot of excitement to a Monster Energy Supercross title chase, and Anaheim 1 was an indication that we'll get the 2019-2021 Webb this season, instead of the winless Webb from last year.

Yes, he did finish on the podium at last year's season opener, but this year's run to second was even more impressive. He got a bad start and made an early mistake, but used his smarts, line choice and race craft to slice and dice through a pack thick with talent. To come from that far back and take second is impressive, no doubt.

Webb is never one to sugar coat his thoughts, good or bad. He was open and honest, as usual, in the post-race press conference.

Racer X: Cooper Webb, you ended the first lap I believe in tenth. I think you were a little farther back than that off the start. At that point with all the heavy hitters in the field, everybody healthy coming into A1, did you believe you’d get as far forward as you did? And if not, at what point into the race did you realize you probably made more ground than expected?

Cooper Webb: Yeah, like you said, the start was not good. Me and Malcolm kind of got into it. Then I wasn’t too bad. I was right behind Chase, and then I actually stalled it. Then that kind of put me back there. So, I just put my head down. I saw up front it was a freight train, and fortunately no one was really getting away too much. So, we were all pretty fast. Especially at the beginning, we were all riding well. Made a few passes. It’s tough because A1, everyone is feisty and wanting to T-bone and we’re all excited. So, it was just being smart, getting around guys, not wasting too much time but not being stupid. Then like you said at the end, I actually just felt really good. The track was insanely rough. Found some good lines. Me and Dylan [Ferrandis] were kind of coming through, and then got around him and got around Kenny [Roczen]. Just saw Chase and was able to make a pass there late. So, I was stoked. I was really hoping honestly just to kind of get a top five or a podium probably about halfway, and then like Eli said, I just kind of started clicking away and guys made mistakes and it worked out.