When you got up after the crash, was it, let’s just get some points? Or was it, look up, see the leader and go, no, I’ve got this?

That was not my thought at first. I honestly thought that I threw it away, and I would be lucky to get a podium. But the way the track was, it was so gnarly I guess there was time to be lost and time to be made, for sure. So maybe that was a little bit in my favor.

That first five minutes was great racing from first to seventh. The crowd was super into it. How do you manage it? You hear all that going on. How do you not get overwhelmed and get into mistakes or anything?

You hear it [the crowd], and there’s nothing you can do about it, so it’s just like, can you focus? That’s just part of supercross, though, and that’s what makes it so cool is you hear the action whether it’s you yourself in a battle or you hear something else going on on the track. It’s just something you’ve got to deal with.

Now that you’ve experienced the new Yamaha in a race setting, can you just kind of talk about just how comfy and how confident you feel with this new bike?

I honestly was surprised how good we were for round one, and it being a new bike. It’s not easy setting up a new motorcycle, no matter what anyone says. A lot of times it just takes race experience, period, and being in the moment and learning things. But somehow we did start off in the right spot, and the platform totally performed well. I’ve said this a bunch lately, but the big thing about this bike is it lost a lot of weight and I can totally feel it. For supercross, it’s amazing for changing direction.

You usually do a great job of showing that you don’t care too much about little things, and you only focus on championship. So many people were asking you the question yesterday, do you want to win Anaheim 1? Now you’ve finally made it happen. How much does this mean to you? Or are you truly as stoic as you seem to be? You just want to win the championship? How much does this mean to you?

Yeah, it’s nice to have the win here, absolutely, but I’m always big picture in my head which is racing for the championship.