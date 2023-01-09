After battling with Eli Tomac in the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship last summer, Chase Sexton was slated to be a pre-season title favorite for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Sexton earned his maiden 450SX main event in 2022 but had some mistakes throughout the year that he is hoping to clean up this season as he enters year three in the 450SX Class.

At the 2023 season opener, Sexton was the fastest overall qualifier, won his heat race, and then led five laps in the main event before finishing third behind Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. After the race, Sexton spoke to the media during the post-race press conference.

Racer X: Chase, when you made the mistake in the rhythm lane and allowed Eli to catch you and then get by you, it seemed like it took you a lap or two to get back in rhythm. Was there anything wrong with the bike? Anything going on in your head? It definitely didn’t seem like you were riding the same until the end.

Chase Sexton: The track, like Eli said, was just really gnarly. When you make a mistake like that… What happened was I actually over-jumped the quad into the corner and landed in a rut and it shifted to third, and I didn’t realize. I came out of the corner in third and just had no lift. I tried to go up to the next one and just kept casing the whole rhythm section basically and lost what felt like forever. After that, it was really hard to get back into a flow, until honestly the last lap when Cooper passed me. The last lap felt good. I found some different lines. It really was just being able to move around. I didn’t move around enough to see what other lines were doing. I kind of was just narrow-minding on what I was riding. That’s something I have to adjust to and these guys are no slouch at that, for sure. They know how to ride rough tracks, and that’s something that I’m still learning. But overall, it was a solid day for me. I wish I would have rode a lot better the last ten minutes of that main event, but we go back to work and work on it for next week.

Chase, what’s your mindset going into next weekend? You rode awesome today. You had so many amazing laps, but obviously it wasn’t the result that you wanted. A lot of people can learn from you and from your racing. It’s challenging to have a mistake and then to fight back. What are you going to do this week and what’s your mindset going to be on?

For me, really just working on my motos and just doing more and more laps. I’m pretty comfortable on my bike. Really it was just being at a race setting, being back on a supercross track. Anaheim 1, for me that was probably one of the gnarliest supercross tracks I’ve ridden other than Daytona. So, that was really hard to jump into and be consistent and perfect throughout the whole main event. That’s something I struggled with. So, being back in a race setting was good for me to get through this race, and now just turn my focus to next weekend. It’s going to be I think probably wet again and gnarly. So, just try and focus on clicking off better laps. During the week, it’s so hard to really make it the same kind of race day conditions. So for me, just focusing, getting my mind in a better spot later in the races is going to be my biggest thing. I felt better once Cooper passed me. It got a little fire lit underneath me, but it was obviously the last lap. So for me, just focusing on doing my thing during the week and c coming back out and having another 20-minute main event.