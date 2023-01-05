Online Registration For 2023 RCSX Amateur Supercross And Daytona Vintage Now Open

RCSX will once again serve as the opening round of the American Motocross Majors, which is composed of five premier amateur motocross events in the United States. This event will include OEM support, rider contingency, along with leading companies throughout the industry in attendance following the pro racing action. Long-time sponsors will also be on-site providing activation booths and support throughout the three-day event.

Amateur riders and their families are encouraged to come down early and camp on the Daytona infield where hookups are available. Move-in, check-in and camping begin on Friday, March 3rd, so amateur families have the opportunity to watch the pro racers compete on Saturday night at the legendary Daytona Supercross. Tickets to the Daytona Pro Supercross are not included in your RCSX registration. You can purchase tickets online by clicking HERE for the Pro Supercross through Daytona International Speedway.

"We once again can’t wait for March to get here,” said Director of MX Sports, Tim Cotter. “With the ongoing support from Monster Energy and Ricky Carmichael, we are excited to continue to hold this prestigious event and help gain more exposure for our athletes. This year we will also continue to celebrate the heritage of our sport with Daytona Vintage Supercross.”

The class structure includes classes for youth riders on 51cc bikes all the way to Masters (50+). The race will follow a supercross format, using heat races and last chance qualifiers to seed the field of riders into a main event in each class over the course of two days.

Each rider who registers this year will receive a $20 Race Gas cash credit for taking the Race Gas Fast Track, redeemable for products available at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, simply for registering. When Race Gas Cash credits are earned, you’ll receive an email letting you know how much cash has been put into your account, what event you received it for and the expiration of that credit. If you don’t have an account with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, you’ll have the opportunity to do so through the email that is sent to you.

The 14th Annual Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross will take place Sunday, March 5th through Tuesday, March 7th at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

For more information on the Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, visit the series official website at www.racedaytona.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

Main image by Hunter Dood